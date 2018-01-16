Kelly Ripa Wishes Friend Happy Birthday And Then Hilariously Posts Two Google Arts & Culture Lookalike Photos

If you watch Live With Kelly and Ryan, chances are that you know Kelly Ripa is basically an open book when it comes to her personal life.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Ripa posted an adorable throwback photo of her two sons, Joaquin and Michael, on her Instagram page. Fans clearly adored the picture as it received thousands of likes as well as hundreds of comments, most of which applauded the gorgeous genetics that the Consuelos boys inherited.

Over the weekend, Ripa proved to be a great friend when she wished her friend, actress Rachael Harris, a happy birthday. In a tribute to The Hangover star, Ripa posted a series of pictures of the pair together to honor her friend of many years. One picture included the ladies in matching black-rimmed glasses while another picture showed the two friends skiing together.

“#fbf HAPPY BIRTHDAY @rachaeleharris aka Henry’s mom. You are one in a million.You positively sparkle. I love you to the moon and beyond,” Kelly wrote.

The birthday tribute received over 50,000 likes as well as over 367 comments. Many followers of the 46-year-old commented on the picture, saying that they wish they had a friend as loyal and fun as Kelly.

“Wish I had a friend like you, Kelly!”

“Nothing better than female friendships,” another chimed in.

Following the beautiful birthday tribute to her friend, Kelly posted two more Instagram photos, much to the delight of her fans. But the next two pictures had a sillier message to them than the heartfelt birthday message did. This time, Kelly got on board with Google’s newest trend, the Google Arts & Culture app, which matches your photo with paintings in museums.

According to USA Today, the recently viral app allows users to take a selfie and then be matched with a famous painting that looks similar to them. Other stars like Pete Wentz, Kate Hudson, and Sarah Michelle Gellar posted their doppelgänger pictures on their own Instagram pages so it didn’t come as much of a surprise that Ripa wanted to join in too.

No surprises here #mcm A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jan 15, 2018 at 8:01am PST

In the first posted photo, Kelly matched up with a Dutch 17th Century photo titled “Head of a Young Man.” Kelly hilariously posted the photo for fans along with a witty caption.

“No surprises here.”

Shortly after the first picture, Ripa posted another comparison photo as she told fans that she thought she would “try a different angle.” This time, the talk-show host matched with a portrait of artist Povilas Osmolskis. Of course, the lookalike was also a picture of a man, but Kelly didn’t seem to mind poking fun at herself.

“It’s another man,” she wrote to her friend Rachael Harris.

Followers of the star commented on both pictures, telling Ripa how funny they thought it was while also thanking Kelly for not being one of those celebrities who takes themselves too seriously.

Who knows what Ripa will post on Instagram next, but chances are — it will be entertaining!