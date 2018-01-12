Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Of Her Two Sons And Fans Cannot Get Over The Ripa And Consuelos Genetics

Kelly Ripa appears to be one proud mama!

As fans of the Live With Kelly and Ryan star know, Ripa loves to post both new photos and throwback photos of her three children. Just last week, the Inquisitr reported that the 46-year-old posted a photo of her youngest son, Joaquin, making a goofy face in a throwback picture dated in 2007. In the caption, Kelly joked with fans that her son invented the “side eye.”

In another earlier post this year, Ripa shared yet another throwback but this time of her husband’s side of the family from 2013, as the Inquisitr reported. Kelly posted the cute photo right around Thanksgiving time.

And today, Ripa is giving her fans another throwback, but this time it is of her two sons. In the caption of the picture, Kelly tells fans that it was taken in 2009 as she tagged the show Peaky Blinders.

“#tbt2009. The original PEAKY BLINDERS @peakyblindersofficial.”

The photo is an up-close of Ripa’s oldest son, Michael and her youngest son, Joaquin. Michael can be seen wearing a brown hat and a black sweater along with a very serious look on his face.

On the other side, Joaquin is pictured in a black hat with his curly hair sticking out of the sides. The youngster is wearing a grey zip-up sweater and appears to have a surprised look on his face.

Within just two hours of being posted, the picture has already gained the attention of of many of Kelly’s one million plus followers as they have given the adorable throwback over 14,000 likes and over 220 comments.

Many fans were quick to comment on how adorable Ripa’s boys were years ago while others pointed out what great genetics Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos have.

“Your boys are so gorgeous carbon copies of yourself and Mark!”

“Such beautiful kids!!!” another fan chimed in.

According to past posts on her Instagram account, Kelly’s oldest son Michael is now 20-years-old and attending college. On the flip side, Joaquin is 14-years-old and just began his Freshman year of high school this past Fall.

Ripa and Consuelos also have one daughter, Lola, who is the middle child in their family. Lola is now a 16-year-old in high school. Like both of her brothers, Lola makes appearances on her mom’s Instagram page from time to time in both throwbacks and recent photos.

