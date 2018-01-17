‘NCIS’ Season 15: Mark Harmon Still Heavily Involved In CBS Show Despite Health Scare And Exit Rumors

Mark Harmon’s health instantly became a hot topic after viewers noticed him looking extra thin in NCIS Season 14. As if concerns about his alleged frail condition are not enough, rumors about him leaving the popular CBS show have started to swirl as well. If this is the case, his departure will significantly affect the ratings, especially after Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, and Pauley Parrette already bid their farewells. Despite earlier claims, Mark proved that he is definitely not going anywhere.

Being one of the lead stars of NCIS since day one, the presence of Mark Harmon (Leroy Jethro Gibbs) has definitely added to the success of the show. But talks about the 66-year-old actor’s health and departure from NCIS never really stopped until he slammed them by reprising his iconic role in NCIS Season 15.

Mark Harmon has always been athletic and fit during his younger years, but it is quite normal for his appearance to change since he is obviously not getting any younger. Although the veteran actor has never addressed anything regarding his alleged frail condition, fans have been suggesting that he should take a break to get his healthy self back.

However, Mark Harmon proved that age is definitely just a number by still being heavily involved in NCIS Season 15. Despite being in his mid-60s, the star still manages to do some tough scenes and is still actively filming like in the previous installments.

The team leaves no stone unturned in their pursuit of the truth. Stream the latest full episode of #NCIS: https://t.co/YOpOo9vGqs pic.twitter.com/uIN1GNAJq0 — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) January 10, 2018

In fact, fans will see more of Mark Harmon in NCIS Season 15 Episode 13, as the trailer and promotional photos showed his character, Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), and Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) at the scene of a hit and run incident where a body was found.

Even though he is certainly not as fit as he was before when he was younger, Mark Harmon revealed that he is definitely not allowing himself to be unhealthy. Most people may not know this, but the Hollywood superstar actually started his career as an athlete, so being fit is not just a trend for him but is a part of his life as well.

Catch Mark Harmon in NCIS Season 15 when it returns on Tuesday, January 23, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.