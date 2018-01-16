Nick Viall Dating ‘Mad Men’ Star, January Jones [Rumor]

Bachelor star, Nick Viall, is dating Mad Men actress, January Jones. News of this comes not long after Nick said he was dating again following his broken engagement to Vanessa Grimaldi. The pair got engaged on Season 21 of The Bachelor last year, but they split in August.

According to a source who spoke with Page Six, Nick Viall and January Jones have been seeing each other for about two months. When she appeared on The Late Show with James Corden in November, she said Viall had reached out to her to see if she’d be willing to have lip sync battle. Jones didn’t go through with it, but she did accept his invitation to go out for a drink and they’ve been dating ever since.

January, who portrayed Betty Draper, the long-suffering wife of Mad Men‘s leading character, Don Draper (Jon Hamm), has admitted she’s a Bachelor “super fan.” She reportedly celebrated her 40th birthday with Nick and some of her former Mad Men co-stars at Inkwell in LA on Saturday.

Page Six notes that Jones told Corden of Viall, “You don’t know if you like him or if he’s a scumbag, but that’s why I’m attracted to him, maybe.”

Reps for Nick and January haven’t returned a call to Page Six to verify the story.

Nick Viall told Us Weekly just last week that he’s definitely dating, but that’s all he’s going to reveal right now.

“I’m dating. That’s about all I’ll say,” Nick said.

January Jones is dating ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall https://t.co/uW7KbIC3hM pic.twitter.com/OqcEgI44QK — Page Six (@PageSix) January 16, 2018

The Bachelor star added that he waited for an appropriate amount of time to heal from his split with Vanessa before getting back in the dating game. In a separate interview he gave to Us in November, he said he was looking for someone, but didn’t imply he was actually seeing someone or if January Jones was on his mind.

“I’m hoping I’m lucky enough to meet someone sooner or later. If it happens, it happens,” he said at the time.

Nick Viall may have already found happiness with January, but time will tell. It makes sense that he’s dating an actress considering the fact he’s interested in show business.

For her part, January Jones has a 6-year-old son, Xander. Us Weekly reports that her dating history involves Noah Miller, Ashton Kutcher, Josh Groban, Jason Sudeikis, and Will Forte. She’s never been married.