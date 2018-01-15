What Is The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Saying About The Show Being Fake? Katie Says It’s ‘Pretty Not-Scripted’

Vanderpump Rules has become known to some as one of the most popular reality television shows of today, but how real is it?

As the Inquisitr reported last week, fans recently took aim at the series on Instagram after watching as a necklace worn by Kristen Doute during last week’s episode was seen on, then off, and on again. As fans pointed out, the scene appeared to confirm that there were multiple takes involved in getting the drama just right. However, if multiple takes are being shot, is Vanderpump Rules really a reality show?

On January 14, In Touch Weekly magazine shared a number of quotes from the cast of Vanderpump Rules.

“It’s pretty not-scripted,” Katie Maloney explained to Galore magazine.

According to Katie Maloney, the relationships seen on Vanderpump Rules are all very real and each of the cast members has a history with one another. That said, Maloney explained that because Bravo TV cameras couldn’t possibly show every single moment of their lives, they tend to pinpoint the negative aspects of their encounters with one another.

“That can paint people in certain lights that aren’t true to form,” she noted.

Jax Taylor also addressed rumors of the show being fake or scripted, claiming that he prides himself on the fact that he and his co-stars have a “real show.” He also said that he doesn’t try to sugarcoat things and always exposes his true self whether cameras are around or not. In turn, he often finds himself regretting the way he has spoken to people, including his girlfriend of nearly three years, Brittany Cartwright.

“That’s just real life, though. It’s real,” he continued.

Jax Taylor went on to say that Vanderpump Rules works because those appearing on the show all the Bravo TV cameras to capture the true essence of who they are and don’t try to act a certain way just because the cameras are around. Still, seemingly playing the devil’s advocate, Taylor has also labeled the show as “highly edited.”

“You’re watching a 45 [minutes] of a highly edited show,” he recently wrote, according to the Celebrity Insider.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, James Kennedy, Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.