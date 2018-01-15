‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3 Release Date To Be Announced At ‘SAO: Alicization’ Anime Event In February 2018

The official announcement of the Sword Art Online Season 3 release date may be coming up soon in 2018. Not only did SAO author Reki Kawahara confirm that Sword Art Online: Alicization will air sometime in 2018, but now there are reports that new information will be confirmed at an SAO event taking place this winter.

According to Dengeki Online, Bandai Namco Entertainment is planning a fan meeting for February 17, 2018. The main focus is to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Sword Art Online game series, including the upcoming PS4/Xbox One/PC title Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, but there will also be a stage event focusing on the anime SAO Season 3 and Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online (GGO).

Any anime-related announcements are expected to be made around 12:30 local time in Japan (or 10:30 PM EST on February 16, 2018). In addition to the production team for the anime, the voice actors for famous SAO characters like Kiroto, Yui, Silica, and others will be in attendance.

The Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online (GGO) anime is based on the books by author Keiichi Sigsawa, who is also famous for writing the long-running Kin no Tabi book series. The first season of GGO will start broadcasting in April of 2018.

In a recent interview with both book authors, it was revealed that the Gun Gale Online anime was “kinda like an appetizer before the main course.” Some fans interpreted the interview to mean that anime fans would have to wait until 2019 or 2020 for SAO: Alicization, but Kawahara tweeted out that both anime are coming out in 2018. Therefore, the Sword Art Online Season 3 release date is expected to be in the summer (July) or fall (October) of 2018. Hopefully, the SAO event in February will put an end to any speculation about the timing of the anime premiere.

For those wanting more spoilers for SAO Season 3, previous articles from the Inquisitr have provided a synopsis of what Project Alicization is, how Kirito and Asuna were separated during much of the Underworld story, and what happens to the main characters in the real world at the ending of the SAO: Project Alicization story arc. You should also check out the spoilers for the Alternative Gun Gale Online anime. Let’s just hope the Sword Art Online Season 3 release date is confirmed for the summer of 2018!