WWE Rumors: ‘Raw’ Champion Possibly Injured Ahead Of ‘Royal Rumble’ 2018 PPV

With WWE’s 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view approaching in under two weeks, one of the superstars holding a championship on Raw may be injured. There are several title matches set for the event in Philadelphia this month, including AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar each defending their respective titles in Triple Threat matches. Both of the tag team championships from Raw and SmackDown are also on the line, and that’s where one superstar’s potential injury may play a part.

According to PW Insider’s report, Jason Jordan, who is one half of the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, could be hurt. Jordan is currently teamed up with Seth Rollins, and the duo captured the titles from Sheamus and Cesaro weeks ago on an episode of Raw. Reportedly, Jordan was supposed to work several of the WWE Raw live events this past weekend scheduled for Texas, but missed them. He and Rollins are also booked to defend the tag team titles against “The Bar” at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but now his status is unknown. There have been no official posts from WWE or on Jordan’s social media, but he recently was said to have played up a knee injury.

Jason Jordan (right) missed WWE’s live events this weekend in Texas, leading to rumors he may be injured. WWE

If Jordan has a significant injury, it comes a few months after Seth Rollins’ initial tag team partner, Dean Ambrose of The Shield, became sidelined due to surgery. With Ambrose on the shelf for a good amount of time, WWE decided to change things up and added Jordan to team with Rollins. The unlikely duo captured the tag team titles during the main event match of WWE Raw, but now it seems that if Jordan will be out for a good bit of time as well, a title transfer may quickly happen.

There have been a plethora of other injuries hitting the Raw roster lately. One of the most recent was former WWE Diva Champion Paige, who, after suffering an injury in a match at a live event, was reportedly told by WWE’s doctors she couldn’t wrestle again. Injuries have also hit NXT star Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar. Neither Kendrick nor Dar was scheduled for a match at the Royal Rumble, but one has to think that Paige would have had a considerable role in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match.

As mentioned, Jason Jordan’s injury hasn’t been officially confirmed, so it may not be serious. While he had those mysterious absences this weekend, there’s the fact he’s mentioned in the WWE’s preview video for Monday night’s episode of Raw (below).

As far as Jordan goes, his push hasn’t received the best reception from fans. While an injury is never a good thing for any of the superstars, if he is sidelined, it could give WWE’s creative team an opportunity to come up with a different story for his return. That could also mean taking the titles away from Rollins and Jordan to let Seth Rollins have another run in singles action soon. However, right now, these are still WWE rumors, and if Jordan appears on Raw tonight and works a match, that could show he’s good to go. A quick title change could show that he’ll need time off.