Angelina Jolie Falls For ‘Hot’ Rapper, Who Takes On Dad Role To Maddox After Brad Pitt Clash [Rumors]

After Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, rumors soared about Brad’s dating life. Pitt has been linked to everyone from Kate Hudson to Selena Gomez. But Jolie has hidden any hints of her dating life from the spotlight, putting her focus on raising their six kids. Angelina has frequently been photographed with Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

However, Radar Online reported that Jolie has a new man in her life, a “hot” rapper who has become a “father figure” to Maddox in the wake of the teenager’s alleged “falling out” with his own dad, Brad Pitt. The man who Angelina reportedly is now dating is her “perfect match,” insiders told the publication.

Angelina Jolie, Her New Man, And Kids Bond

A filmmaker as well as a rapper, PraCh Ly was introduced to Jolie by a mutual friend, Loung Ung, according to the sources. The insiders revealed that Angelina and her new boyfriend bonded quickly over shared interests such as Cambodian politics and philanthropic opportunities.

“[Angelina Jolie and her new man] have become incredibly close.”

Radar reported that those interests are so meaningful to Jolie that she adopted her first son, Maddox, from the troubled country in 2001. Angelina subsequently was made a Cambodian citizen in 2005.

However, it reportedly isn’t just Jolie who is enjoying her blossoming romance with her new boyfriend. The insiders revealed that Ly has been seen visiting the Los Feliz mansion where Angelina and the children reside.

Angelina Jolie reportedly is dating while managing her career and raising six kids. Evan Agostini / Invision/AP Images

After picking up Jolie and the kids, the rapper reportedly has taken them around Cambodia Town in Long Beach, California. Angelina, Ly, and the children are rumored to have been seen visiting an Asian supermarket, the local Cambodian Buddhist temple, and shops.

Angelina Jolie Dates “First Cambodian Rap Star”: Maddox Gets New Father Figure

According to the publication, PraCh was born in a concentration camp. However, he and his family left Pol Pot’s terrifying Khmer Rouge regime for the United States. There, they lived in a low-income area of Long Beach. But Ly has succeeded in turning his musical talent, which he practiced in a garage, into a superstar career.

Heralded as the “first Cambodian rap star,” Jolie’s new man has become well-known in Cambodia. He recorded his music both in English and the Cambodian language, getting help from a DJ pal in promoting his abilities.

One of the insiders told Radar that PraCh plays an especially important role in Maddox’s life.

“[Angelina Jolie’s] oldest son, Maddox, [now has] a mentor and father figure.”

While the details still are not fully known, Maddox and Brad Pitt allegedly fought on a private plane in September 2016, reportedly in part causing Angelina to file for divorce from Pitt. Brad has not revealed information about his relationship with any of the individual children at this point, however, but Maddox reportedly is benefiting from the presence of Ly in Jolie’s life.

And while Maddox has a new father figure, he reportedly has taken on the role of the “caretaker” at times to his younger siblings. When Shiloh Jolie-Pitt broke a bone in a reportedly “horrific” accident, Maddox stepped up to care for his little sister while Jolie attended the Golden Globes, as the Inquisitr reported.

Angelina Jolie “Smitten”

An insider told Radar that Angelina is “smitten” with the rapper. Comparing how Jolie looks now to how she appeared prior to her divorce from Brad, the source claimed that Angelina has never looked so happy.

“[Angelina Jolie] hasn’t looked this happy in a long time — or since the breakup with Brad more than a year ago!”

Jolie’s new romance also is earning comparisons to her life with Pitt. Angelina and Brad worked professionally together on By the Sea. Jolie wrote and directed the drama, which was produced by and starred Pitt and his now-estranged wife.

While Angelina and PraCh have not worked together to that extent yet, their romance reportedly has sparked a professional bond as well as personal. Last autumn, Jolie even chose her rumored boyfriend to host a screening of First They Killed My Father at the Cambodia Town Film Festival. Maddox was “very involved” in Angelina’s decision to make the film, according to one of the insiders.

That event reportedly began their romance, and Angelina has been seen since with the rapper at various events. And while Jolie has become increasingly close to Ly, Maddox has developed a strong bond as well, according to the insiders. The teenager reportedly is impressed by the rapper’s music because Maddox would prefer to be playing a keyboard than hanging out on a movie set.

“PraCh has taken Maddox under his wing, and Angelina couldn’t be happier about it,” added one of the insiders.