‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers Jan. 22-26: Stefan-Gabi Plot, Abby Targeted, Will-Paul Bond, Lani Begs, And More

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of January 22 have already been released. There is something for everyone and fans should expect drama, suspense, shock, revelations, and desperation. Find out which two unlikely characters work together. Someone in the DiMera mansion is targeted by a friend. A romance begins to blossom, a secret might be revealed, and much more.

DOOL spoilers from She Knows reveal that on Monday, January 22, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) finds an unusual murder weapon. It must remind him of someone because he and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) have their first suspect. However, don’t expect Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) murder to be solved that easily. There will be plenty of other suspects, especially since nearly every Salemite had a motive.

Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday also reveal that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) asks for Stefan DiMera’s (Tyler Christopher) help. Considering that she finds him arrogant, egotistical, and repulsive, the Latina must be desperate. Does this have to do with getting her job back after Andre fired her? Or is this part of the “Chabby” conflict that has been teased?

Previous spoilers stated that the Chad-Abby-Gabi love triangle would be mentioned again. However, fans shouldn’t worry too much. Marci Miller explained at the Days of Days event that Chad and Abigail are meant to be together forever.

On Tuesday, January 23, Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will continue to get dizzy. The cause will finally be revealed, but expect to be stunned by what or who is responsible. He is being poisoned, but it is done by a surprising person.

Days of our Lives spoilers also focus on Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) and Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) relationship. The amnesiac has been interested in Paul for the past few weeks. He talks to Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) about his attraction to the former baseball player.

It is a tricky situation, and Paul has tried to push Will Horton away. He didn’t want to disrespect Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and cause him further pain. He also has resentment toward Will, even though the “Paulson” split isn’t his fault.

Paul will finally begin to move past his rage. Even though he doesn’t like it, he bonds with Will. It seems that “Horita” fans are going to like where this is headed.

DOOL spoilers for Wednesday, January 24, tease that Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) is floored by some shocking news. He confronts Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) after overhearing him confess to murder. Meanwhile, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) lies to protect someone he loves.

On Thursday’s episode of Days of our Lives, spoilers reveal that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is trying to hide how he feels about a certain woman. Despite being in love with Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), he does nothing as she dates Dr. Shah (Andre Khabbazi). Keeping romantic feelings to himself will prove to be difficult. It leads to Eric and Jennifer getting into a huge fight.

On that same day, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) finds out about Lani Price’s (Sal Stowers) pregnancy. His mother, Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) ends up spilling the news. It won’t take him long to figure out that he is probably the father of her unborn child.

Days of our Lives spoilers for Friday, January 26, reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) bond over their grief. They both cared for Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis,) who was murdered. Even though Chad was angry with Kate and wanted her to suffer, it seems that the tragedy will prompt him to forgive her.

Fans should also expect to see Gabi turn the tables on Abigail. This will likely have something to do with the Latina’s chat with Stefan DiMera. Does this have something to do with previous DOOL spoilers that hinted Abby would catch Chad and Gabi “in a moment”?

As for Lani, Friday’s episode will feature her talking to Eli about the baby. She urges him to keep her secret and that JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) can’t know the truth. Not only does she keep the paternity from JJ, but everyone in her family.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, actress Sal Stowers explained that it will create a lot of inner turmoil for Lani. Despite that, she is determined to continue pretending that everything is just fine. It will be interesting to see just how far she will go in order to keep JJ in the dark.

Other Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of January 22 reveal that Rafe and Hope finally set a wedding date. The “Rope” wedding is on, at least for right now. There is still the matter of Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) keeping quiet about Rafe’s night of passion with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

Sonny will return from London, while Paul is surprised by the identity of his new neighbor. Hope tries to convince Roman not to get involved in the murder investigation. Finally, Lani’s guilt grows as JJ continues to express his excitement about becoming a father.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.