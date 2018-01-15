‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan’s Dilemma, Gabi Turns Tables On Abigail, Chad And Kate Bond Over Grief

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 22 reveal some Salemites will be playing games. Others will find themselves on the other side of a situation. Also, expect Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) to bond over Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) death.

A lot of interesting storylines are in store for fans in the next two weeks. For one, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will ask Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) for help. This is interesting since Gabi loathes the Salem newcomer. In fact, she declined his offer to go out to dinner. So, will he use this against her, or agree to help?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Gabi will turn the tables on Abigail (Marci Miller.) This sounds like Abby is targeted, but until further information is revealed, all fans can do is speculate. Abby does walk in on Chad and Gabi “having a moment.” Is this a deliberate act by Gabi to get under Abigail’s skin?

It might be connected to Abigail’s game of lust. In order to help Chad, Abigail has been tempting Stefan, who already has a crush on her. Will this somehow come back to bite her later on? It is possible that Gabi observes Abigail flirting and showing serious skin to Stefan. Gabi might not realize it is just a ploy. This could make her angry since she gave up the man she loved so “Chabby” could reunite. If she thinks Abby is flirting with another man, Gabi might play her own game.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Chad and Kate will bond over Andre’s death. Even though the two were always close, things got complicated during the past few weeks. Chad was livid after finding out Kate was responsible for Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) situation. He even wanted her out of the mansion and ordered her to abandon her CEO position. However, Andre made a deal on Kate’s behalf. It seems that Chad might forgive Kate after Andre DiMera’s murder.

DOOL spoilers also tease that Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) finds an unusual weapon. It leads him and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) to their first murder suspect. Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) lies to help someone he cares about, Daytime Royalty Online reported. Also, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) confesses to murder, but is he really guilty of the crime?

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.