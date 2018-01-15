Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton Sex Tape : Courtney Act Reveals Shocking Facts On ‘UK Celebrity Big Brother’ 2018

Courtney Act has revealed some shocking details about Paris Hilton and her sex tape. The Australian drag queen is presently on UK Celebrity Big Brother 2018.

Act, whose real name is Shane Jenek, made a shocking statement before British reality star Andrew Brady. Her fellow Big Brother inmate was visibly shocked. Act talked about some incidents that had taken place in 2003 when Paris Hilton visited Australia.

It was the time when Act took part in Australian Idol Season 1. She became friends with co-contestant Rob Mills, and both of them got close to Paris and her sister Nicky. They met the Hiltons at the Sydney Opera House and met them again in Melbourne, where they spent quality time together.

Rob Mills revealed in 2015 that he had a fling with Paris Hilton during her Australia visit. Mills talked about having sex with the hotel heiresses. He even rated her private parts to be among the “top five,” News.com.au reported.

Now, Act revealed on UK Celebrity Big Brother 2018 that she had kissed and made out with Paris Hilton. However, she made it clear that they did not have sex.

“We made out, but we didn’t bang.”

According to the Australian entertainer, she watched the Paris Hilton sex tape with Paris Hilton herself. In 2004, the infamous sex tape called “1 Night in Paris” was released. The video showed Paris and then-boyfriend Rick Salomon. Three years later, her best friend had her own sex tape released.

The best friend is none other than Kim Kardashian who made a sex tape with Ray J. Vivid Entertainment released the 41-minute private video, and the Kardashian sister reportedly made $5 million from the sale.

???? @mertalas @macpiggott A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 8, 2018 at 10:45am PST

Courtney Act told Brady that she had not seen Kim Kardashian’s sex tape. However, she watched Hilton’s with Paris herself. Even though she did not reveal many details about the encounter, the revelation was shocking enough for Brady.

Paris Hilton, now 36, is engaged with actor Chris Zylka, who proposed to her on New Year’s Eve. According to Mail Online, her engagement ring is worth $2 million. Paris is now getting ready for her dream wedding with her fiance.