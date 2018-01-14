Cardi B: Offset Intimate Bedroom Skills Making Up For Cheating Scandal Amid Love Child Concerns

Cardi B is boasting to family and friends that her boyfriend Offset is pleasing her in all the right ways following the news that he had cheated on her, it’s been alleged.

Back in December, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker was rocked by the news that Offset had reportedly slept with another woman during his time in South Africa, where had been scheduled to perform a show at.

Video footage of the Migos star recording the unidentified woman surfaced online, evidently leaving Cardi B embarrassed and saddened.

While the female rapper was able to overlook the scandal, a week later it was then being alleged by Celina Powell that Offset had fathered her child, adding that she wanted an immediate paternity test to prove she isn’t lying.

At that given point, Cardi B was outraged that Offset could have cheated on her with two people when just in November, he had made the decision to propose to her with a ring that cost him $500,000.

Insiders tell Hollywood Life that it’s taken everything in Cardi B to still forgive the “Motorsport” star and come to the conclusion that she wanted to be with her man.

Sources say that Offset has not only been apologizing on a daily basis, he has been showing Cardi B the time of her life in the bedroom.

The couple’s sex life is said to be through the roof, with Cardi often boasting to her fans how the things that happen in the bedroom with her man have greatly improved since she was able to forgive Offset’s cheating scandal.

The Migos star is humbled by the fact that Cardi B was able to overlook his reckless actions, but as the “Bartier Carti” Hip-Hop powerhouse has said herself if Offset was to step out of the relationship and cheat on her again, it will be over between the two.

Getting engaged and slowly but surely planning their wedding together is a dream come true for Cardi B, but she’s unwilling to marry someone who can’t stay loyal to one person.

Fans on social media are doubting that the couple will tie the knot, but only time will tell.