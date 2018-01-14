Selena Gomez Unfollows Demi Lovato, Gigi Hadid: Reportedly No Longer Friends With Former Pals

Selena Gomez has unfollowed several people on her Instagram account including Gigi Hadid and Demi Lovato, which sources say is the singer’s way of starting a new beginning.

Supposedly, as revealed by Hollywood Life, Selena Gomez didn’t mean to offend anyone by choosing not to follow Gigi and Demi anymore.

One of the main reasons that the “Good For You” hitmaker made the move to remove Demi and Gigi’s pages was simply because she hasn’t been spending a lot of time with those people.

For the new year, Selena has wanted to focus on nothing but positivity and happiness — she sees no reason to follow people that she’s no longer close to as she used to be with them.

The 25-year-old reportedly knew that she was bound to get backlash from fans for her decision to get rid of Hadid and Lovato from her Instagram, but as a source explains to Hollywood Life, that wasn’t her intention at all.

Selena Gomez has no bad blood with Demi or Gigi, she’s just not that close to them as she used to be and would prefer to only be following people that she’s in touch with on a regular basis.

News of Selena’s new plans for 2018 come just weeks after it was reported that the “Come & Get It” star is currently finishing up her brand new album, which she says will be hitting stores later this year.

With her new record in the works, Selena Gomez is also said to have started looking at homes where she would want to live with her on-again boyfriend Justin Bieber, who reentered the singer’s life in September when she had called things off with former partner, The Weeknd.

Selena and Justin have only been back together since September but from what’s been gathered, they are head over heels in love with one another.

Moving in together in the next couple of months is a huge step forward for them, but they are both ready to fully dedicate their lives to one another, having branded themselves as each other’s soulmates.

Selena Gomez has yet to publicly address her reason for unfollowing Gigi and Demi to fans.