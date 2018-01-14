Selena Gomez Feuding With Her Mom Over Justin Bieber Reunion — “Not Happy”

Hollywood Life reports that Selena Gomez’s mom has spoken out about Selena’s controversial decision to reunite with Justin Bieber.

Selena and Justin announced that they had revived their romance late last year. It followed a long period of distress for Selena — the actress was allegedly heartbroken when the first phase of their relationship ended, turning to drink and succumbing to depression.

Not only that, Justin tortured the actress by taking up with a series of starlets, groupies and Instagram models, and even had rumored flings with most of the members of the Kardashian family!

One report stated that Gomez could not understand “why it’s been so easy for him to move on and so had to her.”

The Gomez family was said to be concerned when Selena let Justin back into her life. There were reports that Justin was aware of this, and even opted to stay away from the Gomez family 2017 Christmas celebrations rather than ruffle anyone’s feathers.

Now, Selena’s mother Mandy Teefey has confirmed she is “not happy” that Selena and Justin are back together.

Mandy hinted that things are icy between her and Bieber when she said that she hasn’t spoken to him in years. This is despite the fact that Selena and Justin revived their romance a good few months ago and she’s had plenty of time to get back in touch!

Mandy spoke about Selena’s health problems, saying “she is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health.”

Mandy denied that she controls Selena’s decisions or that she is trying to keep her daughter away from Justin Bieber.

She said, “I do not control her the way it has been portrayed. Selena is an adult and can make her own choices.”

Mandy Teefey commented on Selena Gomez’s organ transplant, praising her daughter as brave and fearless. Mandy told reporters that she was proud of Selena’s bravery.

The gushing mom went on to emphasize that Selena can live the way she wants — perhaps another effort to deny claims that she is meddling in the relationship with Justin.

She said, “Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had a fraught relationship during their first stint as a couple. There have been allegations that both of them cheated, and Justin even called Selena out on this during a heated Instagram feud that took place while they were broken up.

Justin and Selena first dated between 2010 and 2013, according to a relationship timeline created by Cosmopolitan. They appeared to flirt publicly a few times in 2014, then allegedly had a big fight after Selena found photos of Kylie Jenner on Justin’s phone.

Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy is not happy about the Justin Bieber reunion. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Selena moved on to Orlando Bloom, then Niall Horan of One Direction, and also had a semi-serious relationship with The Weeknd just prior to reuniting with Bieber in late 2017.

Justin was linked to Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Miranda Kerr, Jayde Pierce, Hailey Baldwin, Adriana Lima, Kylie Jenner, Yovanna Ventura and countless Instagram models during his time away from Selena Gomez.

“He’d rather models,” Selena bitterly told reporters at one point, referring to Justin’s habit of checking out hot girls on Instagram and contacting them for hookups, sometimes whisking them away for private holidays or after-parties.