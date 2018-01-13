‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Star Eliza Dushku Accuses Stuntman Of Molesting Her When She Was 12

Former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Eliza Dushku has accused a well-regarded stunt coordinator in Hollywood of molesting her when she was just 12-years-old, according to AV Club.

In a lengthy Facebook post shared early Saturday morning, the now 37-year-old actress detailed how Joel Kramer, whom she met while filming True Lies, groomed her and ultimately led her to a hotel room under the guise of taking the young Dushku swimming in a hotel pool.

Dushku says she remembered mostly every detail from the event; from the way he drew the shades and turned down the lights, to how he turned up the hotel’s air conditioning unit to “freezing levels,” and even what movie aired on the television as he prepared to molest her (Coneheads).

“I remember how he disappeared in the bathroom and emerged, naked, bearing nothing but a small hand towel held flimsy at his mid-section. I remember what I was wearing (my favorite white denim shorts, thankfully, secured enough for me to keep on).”

Dushku then says Kramer climbed on top of her and writhed around until he climaxed on her “catatonic” body.

“You’re not going to sleep on me now, sweetie,” Eliza was reportedly told by Kramer. “Stop pretending you’re sleeping.”

When he was done, Kramer supposedly told Dushku to keep quiet about the event, adding, “I think we should be careful.”

“I was 12,” Eliza wrote. “He was 36.”

Afterward, Kramer joined Eliza for a cab ride and placed her on his lap, where she felt him become “aroused” again. Weeks went by and their relationship, once close, went cold.

Later, during filming, Eliza says she was injured after a stunt went “wrong.” Coincidentally, earlier that same day, Kramer was confronted by an adult friend of Eliza’s that the teen had confided in about the alleged molestation.

“To be clear, over the course of those months rehearsing and filming True Lies, it was Joel Kramer who was responsible for my safety on a film that at the time broke new ground for action films,” Eliza wrote.

Actress Eliza Dushku claimed she was molested at 12 in a lengthy Facebook post. Matt Winkelmeyer/Stringer / Getty Images

“On a daily basis he rigged wires and harnesses on my 12 year old body. My life was literally in his hands: he hung me in the open air, from a tower crane, atop an office tower, 25+ stories high. Whereas he was supposed to be my protector, he was my abuser.”

Eliza says she’s come forward now after incorrectly learning that Kramer had been “found out” and quietly ostracized from Hollywood — in truth, he’s still active, most recently working on Star Trek: Discovery — and after she came across a picture of Kramer hugging a young girl.

“Hollywood has been very good to me in many ways,” Dushku shared. “Nevertheless, Hollywood also failed to protect me, a child actress.”

Eliza’s full account of the alleged molestation can be read below.