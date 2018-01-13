‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout Furious Over Ryan Edwards Disrespect For Her Family

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout was in shock after receiving a wedding invitation from her ex-fiance, Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer. In a newly released sneak peek of an upcoming episode of the MTV reality series, Maci is seen telling two of her closest friends that she got a wedding invite from Ryan and Mackenzie, but that the pair had used that invitation to completely disrespect her family.

According to a Jan. 12 report by OK! Magazine, in the newly released Teen Mom OG clip, Maci Bookout explains that she was shocked to see that the wedding invitation from Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer was only addressed to her and her son Bentley, whom she shares with Ryan. Ryan and Mackenzie had addressed the envelope to Maci using her maiden name, not her married name, McKinney, and had only invited her and Bentley to the wedding, leaving out Maci’s husband, Taylor, and the two children she shares with him, Jayde and Maverick.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, when Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney got married they invited Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer, as well as Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, to the wedding. However, since Maci’s wedding day things have gotten very dramatic in the family. Ryan was filmed driving a car under the influence of drugs, went to rehab, and even admitted on camera that he had been using heroin. Since that time, Maci has been very cautious of letting Bentley spend time with his father, and even demanded that he take a drug test before seeing him.

The controversy in the family led Ryan to seek out the legal advice of a lawyer, with plans to take Maci to court over custody of Bentley. In addition, Ryan Edwards’ parents, namely Larry Edwards, have spoken out about Maci Bookout, saying that she’s no saint and that the truth about her will eventually come out. Larry has even spoken words of anger and dislike about Maci’s husband, Taylor, who claims that Larry got out of hand at one of Bentley’s baseball games. However, the Teen Mom OG star isn’t budging when it comes to her son’s safety, and it seems that after the wedding invite diss things could go from bad to worse.

Maci Bookout fans can watch more of her life on Teen Mom OG, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.