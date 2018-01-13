Aibo Dog: Sony Releases Its New Intelligent Robot Pet Dog With New Tricks

Sony has released its new intelligent robotic pet dog known as “Aibo Dog” with new tricks this time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Thursday. The first robot dog has been developed during the 1990s and 2000s.

The new Aibo dog is so cute and adorable that is equipped with artificial intelligence and internet connectivity. It could interact with the people and do many things. Certainly, being with Aibo dog is definitely fun and exciting.

This robotic dog has touch sensors on its chin, head and back. With these, you could pet and touch its back and it would respond. It also has a camera on its nose, in which it could help in identifying its family members and search for its favorite thing–the bone known as “Aibone.”

In addition, Aibo dog has 22 actuators and OLED-screen eyes. It could play for two hours. Meanwhile, the charging time takes around three hours, according to the Verge.

You would be delighted as you see this robot dog shaking its head and wagging its tail. You could play with it through smartphone and teach it new tricks. He could also relate to you, but not that submissive. Nevertheless, it is friendly to those who are kind to it.

Surprisingly, Aibo dog could show different emotions with its flapping ears and its eyes that are made of a cutting-edge light-emitting display. Naohiro Sugimoto, a seven-year-old boy from Tokyo, described the new dog as heavy but cute.” He said that when their dog died, they bought Aibo dog as they wanted a new family member, as noted by Phys.org.

Meanwhile, Yasuyuki Nakamura,46, said that he was delighted to see the robot dog back. He further said that he had been waiting for a new Aibo. He added that he ordered one as he was happy to see the revival of this robotic pet dog.

However, the new Aibo dog comes in whopping costs of almost $3,000. This includes a three-year package with software devices like the data storage. It is not yet available in the United States, yet its visibility at the CES in Las Vegas could mark a step that it might be seen playing around the U.S. soon. Sony also plans to launch in other countries, but, it does not confirm the details yet.