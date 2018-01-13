Previously in 2013, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie starred together in The Wolf of Wall Street, directed by Martin Scorsese. Now, the two Hollywood A-listers will be sharing the same screen, once again. DiCaprio has agreed to play a role in the upcoming Charles Manson biopic, which is to be directed by Quentin Tarantino.

Leonardo DiCaprio Caves to Quentin Tarantino’s Wooing

According to Variety, Quentin Tarantino has spent some time trying to charm Leonardo into appearing in his upcoming true crime/action film, which tells the story of Charles Manson and his followers. While the film, which is currently untitled will revolve around Manson, he won’t be the key figure in the plot and it seems DiCaprio will star in another role, possibly the lead. Tarantino has cast The Wolf of Wall Street star to play a struggling, mature actor in the film.

The story will be set in 1969 Los Angeles and will actually follow an out of work actor (DiCaprio) and his stunt double, as they try to establish themselves in Hollywood. The Manson Family murders will serve as a backdrop for the film, giving the story context, but it’s unclear as of yet how large of a part Charles Manson’s story will figure into the plot.

Margot Robbie May Join Charles Manson Film

Margot Robbie is rumored to star in Quentin Tarantino’s Charles Manson project as Sharon Tate. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As Vanity Fair reports, Margot Robbie has been rumored to join the cast of Tarantino’s project as well, though that bit of casting news still remains unconfirmed. It’s believed that Margot is wanted for the role of Sharon Tate, a film star of that era and one of the victims of the Manson murders. If this casting news bears out to be true, Quentin may deliver some more shared scenes between Robbie and DiCaprio.

As the film purportedly revolves around Hollywood filmmaking, it’s not difficult to envision Leonardo and Margot meeting up within the context of the story. Tarantino may even try to tap their shared chemistry and create spicy love scenes for the two, similar to those seen in Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street.

Additionally, Tarantino is rumored to be courting Tom Cruise for a role in the film, though the details haven’t been revealed. Al Pacino is also being courted for a role in the film, but, again, the exact nature of the role is shrouded in mystery.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on August 9, 2019. This is not an arbitrary date. It will be the 50th anniversary of the day the LaBianca family was murdered by Manson’s followers. Sharon Tate was killed by Charles Manson’s cult on August 8, 1969.