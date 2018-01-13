MSNBC Host Chris Matthews Appears To Joke About Slipping Hillary Clinton A ‘Bill Cosby Pill’ [Video]

Political pundit Chris Matthews, the fast-talking host of Hardball on MSNBC, joked about a “Bill Cosby pill” prior to interviewing Hillary Clinton in January 2016 at an Iowa firehouse while the presidential primary season was in full swing. The Cut website has just unearthed the behind-the-scenes footage.

In the clip embedded below, while requesting some water, Mathews jokingly asks, “Where’s that Bill Cosby pill that I brought with me?” This is an apparent reference to the highly publicized allegations made by about 50 women against the famous comedian and TV star.

“Matthews then laughs, delighted with the line, for an extended moment, as the staffers around him react with disbelief, clearly uncomfortable,” The Cut noted.

Separately, as reported last month, an unnamed assistant producer back in 1999 accused Chris Matthews of “making inappropriate comments and jokes about her while in the company of others.” Two insiders supposedly told the Daily Caller that MSNBC coughed up $40,000 in a settlement with the staffer after she complained about Matthews’ alleged sexual harassment.

In a follow-up published on New Year’s Eve, the Daily Caller claimed that Matthews “runs an at times openly derisive and brazenly sexist news operation that has led at least some staffers to describe themselves as victims of ‘battered wives syndrome,'” several unidentified TV guests and former producers told the website.

Responding to the scoop by The Cut about the footage with the mention of the so-called Bill Cosby pill, a contrite Chris Matthews had this to say.

“This was a terrible comment I made in poor taste during the height of the Bill Cosby headlines. I realize that’s no excuse. I deeply regret it and I’m sorry.”

The Cut claims that Chris Matthews has a track record of throwing shade on Hillary Clinton. In May 2016, Chris Matthews also got into some hot water after he was caught on a hot microphone ogling what he described as Melania Trump’s “runway walk” as she accompanied her husband Donald Trump to the podium for his Indiana Primary victory speech.

A liberal Democrat, Matthews, 71, is a former speechwriter for President Jimmy Carter and chief of staff to U.S. House Speaker Tip O’Neill before going into journalism. The Hardball anchor since 1997, Matthews gained some degree of notoriety for admitting that Barack Obama’s speeches gave him a thrill up his leg. He has also been accused of making sexist comments about Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican VP candidate, and during the height of the 2016 GOP presidential primary contest, he dismissed candidates Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz as “two Cuban guys.”

