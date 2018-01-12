‘Sister Wives’ Spoilers: Christine Brown Prepares To Sing At Her Daughter’s Wedding

It is time for Mykelti Brown’s big wedding, and a new preview for Sister Wives shows that Christine Brown is going to be singing at her daughter’s wedding. Us Weekly shared a preview of the next episode and what is happening.

Christine Brown made it clear that when Mykelti Brown got engaged to Tony Padron, she wasn’t okay with it. She didn’t want them to get married so quick and just wasn’t totally sold on the idea. Now, she loves the idea that these two are getting married and she wants to show her support to her daughter. She wants to sing at the wedding and prove to her that she is all for their wedding.

She is admitting that when her daughter told her she was getting married, she didn’t react the way that she wanted her to. Christine didn’t act excited and she feels bad about that now. She admitted that she wouldn’t change how she reacted, though. She doesn’t feel bad about it because she was just protecting her daughter. Now, Christine thinks they are perfect together.

“So I am singing for her wedding just to show her, you know what, I do support the two of you and I love the two of you together and you’re perfect together,” she said. She has done a great job explaining to them that she agrees with their relationship now, but this is a great way for her to show her daughter how she really feels about it.

Christine Brown will be totally stepping out of her comfort zone to perform at her daughter’s wedding, but she is okay with that and feels like it is worth it to do it for her. It should be interesting to see how she does with this performance. The song she is singing is “Let Me Call You Sweetheart.”

The fans can’t wait to see how Christine Brown does singing at the wedding and what Mykelti Brown thinks of this idea. Don’t miss the new episodes of Sister Wives when they air on Sundays on TLC. This week the new show, Seeking Sister Wife, will also premiere.