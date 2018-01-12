How Much Is Kailyn Lowry’s Home Worth?

Kailyn Lowry is raising her three sons as a single parent in a home that’s worth over a quarter of a million dollars.

As she continues to rake in the dough with MTV as she appears in a full-time role on Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry is living in a $281,347 home in Dover, Delaware.

On January 12, Radar Online revealed that Kailyn Lowry purchased the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in 2015. According to the report, the Amish-built home boasts oversized cabinets and a breakfast bar in the kitchen and an in-ground swimming pool in the backyard. The home also has stunning French doors that lead from the family room to the outdoor space.

At the time that Kailyn Lowry purchased the home, she planned to live there with her then-husband, Javi Marroquin, and her two kids, 7-year-old Isaac and 4-year-old Lincoln. However, after Marroquin moved out in 2016 following their divorce, Lowry continued to live in the home as a single mom and has since welcomed one more child, 5-month-old Lux Russell.

While the home appeared to be a bit dated when Kailyn Lowry first moved in, she didn’t waste any time making the home her own and has redecorated the space quite nicely.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got married in 2012 and welcomed their son Lincoln one year later. Then, in mid-2016, as Marroquin tended to a deployment in Qatar, Lowry confirmed her plans to divorce her husband after three-and-a-half-years of marriage.

Javi Marroquin is now in a relationship with Briana DeJesus, who also stars on Teen Mom 2, while Kailyn Lowry is currently single.

As for how much Kailyn Lowry is worth after starring on reality television for the past several years, a report from Teen Mom Talk Now claimed in 2017 that Lowry was worth just $25,000. That said, the mother of three was also said to be making a whopping $75,000 for each episode of Teen Mom 2, which means her net worth is expected to increase substantially as the show continues.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 when the show returns to MTV sometime later this year.