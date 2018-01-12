‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham Tries To Use Dina’s To Win Over Ashley And She Plays Along

Young and the Restless spoilers tease the Abbotts will continue to struggle thanks to Graham (Max Shippee). Jabot will face some issues because of the man’s scheming, and Jack (Peter Bergman) will struggle to reclaim his CEO position. Someone broke into the Jabot lab, and Jack might be under suspicion for the break-in. Meanwhile, Graham will try to pull off unexpected moves involving Ashley.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Graham will try to extend an olive branch to Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and he will use Dina to get to her. A teaser from Soap Opera Digest hints Graham will invite Ashley, and she will be shocked when she receives his invitation. The guy who seems to be the fighting the Abbotts for Dina’s wealth and custody will allow her to pay a visit to his hotel suite.

Eileen Davidson reveals her thoughts on what will happen next on the Young and the Restless. According to her, Ashley will be wary of Graham because she believes the man will not do anything without a hidden agenda. To Ashley, Graham is just using Dina as a “meal ticket.” Graham is still Dina’s heir although the Abbotts are trying to find a way to make sure he keeps his hands off Dina’s wealth.

During the meeting in the hotel room, spoilers tease Dina will go out of another room. She will appear to be quite lucid. In the short span of time where she has her normal mental faculties back, she will mention about the cruise she will be going to with Graham.

Oh what a night! It's been a year since we gathered to celebrate CBS Daytime's 30 year anniversary of being #1! And oh what a reunion it was! #tbt @TheTalkCBS @PriceIsRight @letsmakeadeal @YandR_CBS @BandB_CBS pic.twitter.com/zlqvgAh3y4 — CBS Daytime (@CBSDaytime) January 11, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that the mere mention of the cruise will alarm Ashley, and she will assume Graham plans to take her mother away. Graham already tried to pull the same stunt before, and it will not be beyond his capacity to do it again. However, Graham will reassure Ashley that Dina is just suffering from Alzheimer’s and that the cruise is nonexistent. Just a few minutes later, Dina’s lucid interval will be over.

During this quick transition, Young and the Restless spoilers tease Ashley will notice Graham dabbing his eyes. However, she will think nothing of it because she will continue to believe that everything is just for show. In Ashley’s eyes, Graham can never be redeemed. She thinks he is a huge threat to her mother, and she will do her best to make sure Graham will be out of their lives for good. However, she will bide her time and the Young and the Restless spoilers tease she will try to humor Graham on his latest scheme.