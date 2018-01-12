‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff: Familiar History But No Characters From Current Series, HBO Boss Confirms

The Game of Thrones spinoff has been confirmed and HBO boss Casey Bloys revealed more details about the series in development. The multi-awarded HBO series Game of Thrones has been getting a lot of attention. The series will reportedly air the last installment on 2019, not 2018. After GoT ends, HBO might air a spinoff which, according to Bloys, will not feature any of the current characters. However, he added that the spinoff will still be linked to the current series due to the familiar bloodlines.

George R.R. Martin teased the possibility of a spinoff after completing Game of Thrones. In May last year, HBO released a statement regarding the rumored spinoff which will be a collaboration between Max Borenstein, Carly Wray, Bryan Helgeland, and Jane Goldman. The spinoff will feature a different period, and while the project is in development, there is no timeline for completing the project. HBO reiterated that they will decide when they have the script and the writers can take all the time they need to come up with a story based on George R.R. Martin’s material.

If HBO gives a green light to the Game of Thrones spinoff, viewers can expect the network to air the first installment of the series a year after the GoT’s final season. In a TVLine interview, Bloys also teased he likes what he is seeing.

“I have seen some things that I think are potentially very exciting.”

As for their timeline for launching the possible spinoff, Bloys explained that they want to give Game of Thrones a special sendoff. So, they want to wait at least a year after before launching the spinoff.

To the cast and crew who continue to break the wheel: Good luck tonight at the #GoldenGlobes. @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/pXRKJ7gtUb — HBO (@HBO) January 7, 2018

As for news about Game of Thrones, there has been a loud outcry from fans over HBO’s decision to delay the release of the final installment by one year. According to Bloys, their decision to schedule the final season for a 2019 release is not “necessarily a delay.” He defended the move stating D.B. Weiss and David Benioff felt they need more time for Season 8 to “deliver a show that they are most proud of.”

Given the current timeline, the most optimistic release date for the Game of Thrones spinoff is 2020, that is, if it gets past the development stage.