Is Liz Hurley Getting Younger With Age? Elizabeth, 52, Sizzles In Bikini Video On Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley’s new Instagram video could put any young bikini model to shame. Liz Hurley is literally sizzling in her new video on social media. The 52-year-old is seen dancing in a pink bikini. By the look of it, she could easily pass as a 22-year-old.

According to many of her fans, Liz is looking hotter than ever before. The English actress is known for starring in movies like Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Bedazzled. She is presently playing Queen Helena, the lead role in the E! original series, The Royals.

However, Liz Hurley’s first claim to fame in the ’90s was her romance with Hugh Grant. Grant, who had a number of successful movies released in that decade, had Hurley accompanying him at a number of big events. Their romance went on for eight years.

In 1995, when the Notting Hill actor was involved in a sex scandal, Hurley stood by him. Even though the couple split in 2000, they are still in good terms. In fact, Hugh Grant is the godfather of Damien, Liz Hurley’s 15-year-old son with Steve Bing.

“We’re like brother and sister,” Mail Online quoted Hugh Grant as talking about Liz on The Jess Cagle Interview.

Liz Hurley got married to Indian textile heir Arun Nayar in 2007. When she filed for divorce in 2011, she cited Nayar’s “unreasonable behavior” as the reason behind it. According to Mail Online, the divorce was filed while Hurley started romancing Australian cricketer Shane Warne.

Liz grabbed huge media attention when she started dating Warne. The couple got engaged but was eventually separated in 2013. Warne blames it on their hectic schedules to be responsible for the split. Shane Warne said they had definitely been in love before calling off the engagement, according to the Mirror Online.

Happy Sunday???????????? @elizabethhurleybeach #Islabikini A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jan 7, 2018 at 7:17am PST

Even though Liz Hurley has been linked with a number of men since her split with Warne, Who Dated Who believes she is “possibly single” at the moment.

Nevertheless, a number of her Instagram followers are asking her to marry them, especially after this video that shows her prancing in a pink bikini.

“You look incredible,” one of them says.