Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Tyga Reportedly Wants To Be Part Of Ex-Girlfriend’s Journey With First Child

Whispers and speculations surrounding Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy are getting wilder and wilder by the minute. Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has yet to confirm that she is indeed pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, a new report now claims that her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, wants to be a part of the Kylie Lip Kit mogul’s journey with her first child.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 28-year-old rapper allegedly wants to be present during the arrival of Kylie Jenner’s baby. The insider shared that, “Tyga wants to be in the delivery room with Kylie, supporting her as she gives birth to her baby.”

Although it doesn’t sound right for an ex-boyfriend, who is not the father of the baby, to make himself part of the child’s life, the source noted that it is not unusual in Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s case since the ex-lovers have allegedly maintained a close relationship. In fact, the insider revealed that, “Tyga continues to be in contact with Kylie and sends her text messages irregularly, whenever he feels lonely, which is all the time.”

Tyga’s name was first dragged into Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy rumors when he reportedly shared a shocking Snapchat clip hinting he was the father of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s baby. However, Tyga has now denied that he has addressed anything about his famous ex’s alleged pregnancy.

“I didn’t comment on anything, I didn’t comment on anything, it was a fake story,” Tyga said. “It’s all a fake story,” he reiterated.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga started off as good pals and many were convinced that the pair had taken their friendship to the next level when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was still a minor. Eventually, the Kylie Lip Kit mogul and the much-older rapper publicly revealed their romantic relationship right after Kylie turned 18-years-old.

Ever since Tyga got into a relationship with Kylie Jenner, people assumed that he was just in it for the money. It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner clan is such a huge brand that everything they touch turns into gold, but it appears that Tyga is the only exception at the time.