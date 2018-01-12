Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Star Reportedly Ready To Welcome Baby Girl Amidst Wendy Williams’ Harsh Comment

Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancy has been a hot topic ever since the news broke that she is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby. Despite her silence, talks about her unborn child have never really stopped. In fact, a new report even claimed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is ready to welcome her firstborn, shaking all the negativity off of her life, like Wendy Williams’ cruel comment about her alleged plastic surgery.

According to a Us Weekly source, the 20-year-old TV personality has already prepared her home for the baby. Earlier reports revealed that Kylie Jenner will be welcoming her baby girl in February, and it appears that the alleged mom-to-be has already set her home to be baby-friendly.

“The nursery is done,” the insider revealed, then adding, “She’s a go-getter like her mother [Kris Jenner]. No way she waited long to set that up!”

Just like any other reports regarding Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy, this has yet to be verified.

Meanwhile, Wendy Williams is known for her shocking reactions and comments on her talk show. It’s no secret that the 53-year-old television host enjoys putting the Kardashian-Jenner clan under the microscope and Kylie Jenner is her recent target.

During the “Hot Topics” segment of her The Wendy Williams Show, the controversial host talked about Kylie Jenner’s alleged cosmetic procedures. Wendy believed that the Kylie Lip Kit mogul has done something to her face and she gave the young star something to ponder, saying, “Let me tell you something, you can do whatever you want to yourself but the baby is still going to look like the old you, just saying.”

@vladyart ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Kylie Jenner has been accused of secretly undergoing plastic surgery for quite a while now. Although she did admit to enhancing her famous pout, many are convinced that the young star certainly did a lot more than she admitted.

Both fans and critics have noticed that Kylie Jenner went from having an athletic built to having unbelievable curves, and they feel that her transformation is certainly far from natural. Despite the never-ending plastic surgery rumors and the noticeable changes in her face and figure, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has always noted that her transformation is just a part of growing up.