Siggy Flicker Claims She Was Forced To Attend ‘RHONJ’ Finale Party After Hospital Visit

Siggy Flicker has announced that she’s done with The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She has filmed the reunion special with the other ladies, but it sounds like this may have been her last scene on Bravo. Throughout filming this season, Siggy revealed she was furious with the way she was treated by newcomer Margaret Josephs. After Margaret mentioned Hitler as an analogy, Siggy flipped out and she was never able to recover emotionally to the point where she could accept an apology. When she learned that the finale party would be held at Margaret’s house, she was hesitant about filming there.

Before she left for the party, she fell down the stairs at her home, hurting her ankle and her arm. But Siggy Flicker ended up at Margaret’s home, leaving with two friends in tow. Why did she end up going to the party if she truly didn’t want to film with the ladies? Why didn’t she just stay at home? According to a new tweet, Siggy Flicker is now revealing she went to the party because she had to be there. It was the final episode and she claims that she had to be there. However, previous housewives have walked out during a scene, such as Jacqueline Laurita last year. Siggy could have done the same despite the producers’ wishes.

“Hello. It was the season finale and I had to be there. Dolores was texting me and warning me that they were all talking about me so when I showed up sorry if I did walking with some cotton candy,” Siggy Flicker replied on Twitter after she was asked about why she chose to go to the party in the first place.

On this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania have bonded. No matter what Siggy did on this season of the show, Dolores had an excuse as to why her co-stars shouldn’t judge her. However, Flicker did call Margaret anti-Semitic, simply because she made an analogy that wasn’t quite fitting for the situation. But Siggy couldn’t get past the comment and she was unable to move on from the drama. Even though she apologized and received an apology, she simply couldn’t leave the drama alone. Margaret Josephs eventually got tired of it and she started to mock Siggy.

Siggy Flicker won’t be returning for another season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, so her last words will be on the reunion special. She has hinted that she will be honest and reveal things fans haven’t seen on the show.