Sam’s Club Abruptly Shutters Stores: List Of 63 Locations Closing Permanently

Sam's Wholesale Club is shuttering stores all of a sudden and people are left confused.

A Sam's Club location is shown here that is located in Bentonville, Ark., on Thursday June 5, 2014.
Sarah Bentham / AP Images
On the same day Walmart, Inc. announced a boost to its minimum wage, along with other worker benefits, multiple news outlets reported that Sam’s Club (also known as Sam’s Wholesale Club), a Walmart subsidiary, is shuttering dozens of stores. The membership-only retailer provided a list of stores to close.

Thursday’s business news is being described as “bitter and sweet.” While Walmart workers received a latent “Christmas gift” in the form of increased wages, workers at 63 Sam’s Club locations received “abrupt” notices that their stores were closing for good.

The sudden news of Sam’s store closures of some units took many club workers by surprise; some learned about the news when they arrived to work, and others were notified via FedEx mailers prior to arrival for their scheduled shifts, according to a CBS News report. In some instances, Sam’s Club workers arrived to work and observed locked doors while others were met by law enforcement about the sudden news of closures.

According to reporting by the Street, Walmart’s move to support its worker pool comes on the heels of a business-friendly tax cut and IRS code reformation passed last year that was fueled largely by Republicans. Thursday, Walmart officials announced the increase of its minimum wage to $11.00 per hour and the issuance of a bonus for some employees. The latter is a “one-time” cash measure for existing associates who have a minimum of 20 years of service with the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer.

Walmart’s move also includes parental and maternity leave for its 1 million workers. Additionally, the company approved a new “benefit” that will provide a subsidy for workers who wish to adopt children, according to its website.

Sam’s Club officials confirmed that 63 units are closing or have closed already. Of those select locations, 10 will be converted to distribution centers for e-commerce purposes. The good news is that Sam’s Club workers assigned to those stores slated for closure have the option to make application for available positions. Still, CNN called the abrupt news of closures a “PR mess.”

Of the stores not selected for e-commerce conversion, officials said they will phase them out over the course of a number of weeks. In turn, they will be shuttered permanently.

John Furner is the CEO of Sam’s Club. He used the company’s intra-email system to notify employees of the decision to close specific store locations.

“After a thorough review, it became clear we had built clubs in some locations that impacted other clubs, and where population had not grown as anticipated,” Furner said in the email. “We will be closing some clubs, and we notified them today. We’ll convert some of them into e-Commerce fulfillment centers — to better serve the growing number of members shopping with us online and continue scaling the SamsClub.com business.”

Here is a list of Sam’s Club stores to be closed as part of the company’s recent decision. The list is sourced from MSN‘s website.

  1. 8801 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99515
  2. 1074 N Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK 99504
  3. 48 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99701
  4. 3900 Grants Mill Rd, Irondale, AL 35210
  5. 2425 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ 85194
  6. 5757 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
  7. 1375 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85286
  8. 15255 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
  9. 3360 El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821
  10. 17835 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA 91748
  11. 12540 Beach Blvd, Stanton, CA 90680
  12. 12920 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar, CA 91342
  13. 69 Pavilions Dr, Manchester, CT 06042
  14. 2 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477
  15. 355 FL-436, Fern Park, FL 32730
  16. 7233 N Seacrest Blvd, Lantana, FL 33462
  17. 5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33611
  18. 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia, GA 30038
  19. 501 N Randall Rd, Batavia, IL 60510
  20. 21430 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL 60443
  21. 6600 44th Ave, Moline, IL 61265
  22. 808 S Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL 60540
  23. 900 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107
  24. 1055 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090
  25. 460 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL 60446
  26. 3015 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46268
  27. 10859 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229
  28. 4024 Elkhart Rd #1, Goshen, IN 46526
  29. 9598 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
  30. 9750 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117
  31. 1 Tobias Boland Way, Worcester, MA 01607
  32. 340 E. Edgewood Boulevard, Lansing, MI 48911
  33. 32625 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334
  34. 3745 Louisiana Ave S, St Louis Park, MN 55426
  35. 2800 27th Ave S, Moorhead, MN 56560
  36. 11 Batchelder Rd, Seabrook, NH 03874
  37. 81 International Dr S, Budd Lake, NJ 07828
  38. 1900 E Linden Ave, Linden, NJ 07036
  39. 301 Nassau Park Boulevard, Princeton, NJ 08540
  40. 2649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224
  41. 720 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701
  42. 700 Elmridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY 14626
  43. 1600 Marketplace Dr, Rochester, NY 14623
  44. 5085 Dawn Dr, Lumberton, NC 28360
  45. 1101 Shiloh Glenn Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560
  46. 4825 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45209
  47. 9570 Fields Ertel Rd, Loveland, OH 45140
  48. 1145 Carr 2, Bo Florida Afuera, Barceloneta, 00617, Puerto Rico
  49. Carr 830, Bayamón, Puerto Rico, 00957
  50. Carr 3 Km 82 Bo Junquitos, Humacao, 00741, Puerto Rico
  51. 615 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209
  52. 1805 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38111
  53. 1615 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054
  54. 13331 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077
  55. 22296 Market Place Dr, New Caney, TX 77357
  56. 12919 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216
  57. 741 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518
  58. 4571 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23231
  59. 901 S Grady Way, Renton, WA 98057
  60. 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA 98001
  61. 7050 Watts Rd, Madison, WI 53719
  62. 1540 S 108th St, West Allis, WI 53214
  63. 13550 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133

Costco’s stock (ticker symbol, COST) closed up ($189.38, $3.96, 2.14 percent) in the wake of Sam’s Club store closures, according to MarketWatch.