On the same day Walmart, Inc. announced a boost to its minimum wage, along with other worker benefits, multiple news outlets reported that Sam’s Club (also known as Sam’s Wholesale Club), a Walmart subsidiary, is shuttering dozens of stores. The membership-only retailer provided a list of stores to close.

Thursday’s business news is being described as “bitter and sweet.” While Walmart workers received a latent “Christmas gift” in the form of increased wages, workers at 63 Sam’s Club locations received “abrupt” notices that their stores were closing for good.

The sudden news of Sam’s store closures of some units took many club workers by surprise; some learned about the news when they arrived to work, and others were notified via FedEx mailers prior to arrival for their scheduled shifts, according to a CBS News report. In some instances, Sam’s Club workers arrived to work and observed locked doors while others were met by law enforcement about the sudden news of closures.

According to reporting by the Street, Walmart’s move to support its worker pool comes on the heels of a business-friendly tax cut and IRS code reformation passed last year that was fueled largely by Republicans. Thursday, Walmart officials announced the increase of its minimum wage to $11.00 per hour and the issuance of a bonus for some employees. The latter is a “one-time” cash measure for existing associates who have a minimum of 20 years of service with the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer.

Sam’s Club shutdown? Employees at this S Loop store tell me they showed up to work and were told store is closed effective today. Sign on door says same thing. Hearing other stores also affected. Waiting on answers from parent company, Walmart #khou11 pic.twitter.com/RtbY7EhiIK — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) January 11, 2018

Walmart’s move also includes parental and maternity leave for its 1 million workers. Additionally, the company approved a new “benefit” that will provide a subsidy for workers who wish to adopt children, according to its website.

Sam’s Club officials confirmed that 63 units are closing or have closed already. Of those select locations, 10 will be converted to distribution centers for e-commerce purposes. The good news is that Sam’s Club workers assigned to those stores slated for closure have the option to make application for available positions. Still, CNN called the abrupt news of closures a “PR mess.”

Sam's Club store closings are a PR mess on Walmart's big day https://t.co/OxtkUhTfM7 pic.twitter.com/KIV069nNXC — CNN (@CNN) January 12, 2018

Of the stores not selected for e-commerce conversion, officials said they will phase them out over the course of a number of weeks. In turn, they will be shuttered permanently.

John Furner is the CEO of Sam’s Club. He used the company’s intra-email system to notify employees of the decision to close specific store locations.

“After a thorough review, it became clear we had built clubs in some locations that impacted other clubs, and where population had not grown as anticipated,” Furner said in the email. “We will be closing some clubs, and we notified them today. We’ll convert some of them into e-Commerce fulfillment centers — to better serve the growing number of members shopping with us online and continue scaling the SamsClub.com business.”

Here is a list of Sam’s Club stores to be closed as part of the company’s recent decision. The list is sourced from MSN‘s website.

8801 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99515 1074 N Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK 99504 48 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99701 3900 Grants Mill Rd, Irondale, AL 35210 2425 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ 85194 5757 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 1375 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85286 15255 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 3360 El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821 17835 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA 91748 12540 Beach Blvd, Stanton, CA 90680 12920 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar, CA 91342 69 Pavilions Dr, Manchester, CT 06042 2 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 355 FL-436, Fern Park, FL 32730 7233 N Seacrest Blvd, Lantana, FL 33462 5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33611 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia, GA 30038 501 N Randall Rd, Batavia, IL 60510 21430 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL 60443 6600 44th Ave, Moline, IL 61265 808 S Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL 60540 900 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107 1055 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090 460 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL 60446 3015 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46268 10859 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229 4024 Elkhart Rd #1, Goshen, IN 46526 9598 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 9750 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117 1 Tobias Boland Way, Worcester, MA 01607 340 E. Edgewood Boulevard, Lansing, MI 48911 32625 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 3745 Louisiana Ave S, St Louis Park, MN 55426 2800 27th Ave S, Moorhead, MN 56560 11 Batchelder Rd, Seabrook, NH 03874 81 International Dr S, Budd Lake, NJ 07828 1900 E Linden Ave, Linden, NJ 07036 301 Nassau Park Boulevard, Princeton, NJ 08540 2649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224 720 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701 700 Elmridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY 14626 1600 Marketplace Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 5085 Dawn Dr, Lumberton, NC 28360 1101 Shiloh Glenn Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560 4825 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45209 9570 Fields Ertel Rd, Loveland, OH 45140 1145 Carr 2, Bo Florida Afuera, Barceloneta, 00617, Puerto Rico Carr 830, Bayamón, Puerto Rico, 00957 Carr 3 Km 82 Bo Junquitos, Humacao, 00741, Puerto Rico 615 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209 1805 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38111 1615 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054 13331 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077 22296 Market Place Dr, New Caney, TX 77357 12919 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216 741 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518 4571 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23231 901 S Grady Way, Renton, WA 98057 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA 98001 7050 Watts Rd, Madison, WI 53719 1540 S 108th St, West Allis, WI 53214 13550 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133

Costco’s stock (ticker symbol, COST) closed up ($189.38, $3.96, 2.14 percent) in the wake of Sam’s Club store closures, according to MarketWatch.