‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Jacob Young Releases A New Single, Will ‘B&B’ Fans See Less Of Rick?

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Jacob Young’s music career could affect Rick Forrester’s on-air time. Young’s new single, “Better Than A Love Song,” is available on Thursday, January 11 via iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play, Amazon, and other streaming services such as Spotify and Pandora.

Last month, Young wrote the song with music producer Steven Freeman and songwriter John Milstead. At the time, all three were very excited about the single and talked about the possibility of Jacob going on tour.

According to Soap Central, Young plans to follow up the single with an official EP in the next few months. However, Bold and the Beautiful fans shouldn’t expect him to request any time off from the CBS soap opera.

The Bold and the Beautiful star said that B&B is still his first priority. He added that the show gives them so much time off and his storyline has been stale lately, so it gives him plenty of time to do both.

Young is hoping that his new partnership with Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will lead to more screen time for Rick. He believes that the alliance will result in Rick being seen more on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Jacob believes that the heart and soul of The Bold and the Beautiful is the Forrester CEO office. He added that the fight for the CEO chair is always exciting. He cannot wait to see what direction executive producer Brad Bell takes the show in 2018.

As for his marriage to Maya (Karla Mosley), he thinks they may suffer tough times in the months ahead. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) revealed he still has feelings for Maya. It could lead to her reassessing her life and marriage to Rick.

While Maya and Rick seem to have a great marriage, at some point, Brad Bell is going to have to test them to keep the show interesting. If they don’t suffer any crisis or issues, their characters will not get much of a storyline.

There have also been a few rumors that Rick will fall for Nicole (Reign Edwards), and he will consider leaving Maya for her younger sister.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.