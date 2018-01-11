Camille Grammer Receives Support On Twitter From Actress Jennifer Esposito Following Dorit Kemsley’s Outburst

Camille Grammer is getting some online support from actress Jennifer Esposito after enduring a strange rant from Dorit Kemsley on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After Dorit Kemsley unleashed a seemingly unprovoked attack on Camille Grammer during Tuesday night’s new episode of Season 8, calling Grammer a “stupid c**t,” Jennifer Esposito took to Twitter to applaud Grammer for keeping it classy and refusing to respond to her co-star’s outrageous behavior.

“I’ve known [Camille] for [years]… a really good person and a class act. So happy you chose not to respond to that nonsense,” she tweeted.

A number of other Twitter users also weighed in on the outburst and wanted to know if there was something that happened off-screen that prompted Dorit Kemsley to act the way she did. However, according to Camille Grammer, she has no idea what prompted Kemsley to call her a “stupid c**t” during a dinner party at Kyle Richards’ home.

Other Twitter users pointed out that Dorit Kemsley was “obviously totally wasted” but said her drinking was no excuse for her behavior.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw on Tuesday night, Kyle Richards threw a small party at her home in Los Angeles for her co-stars, including Camille Grammer, who brought her friend Kimber and her fiancé David C. Meyer, along with her to the event.

During her confessional, Camille Grammer opened up about the strange behavior of Dorit Kemsley and said that she did not want her partner to think that women that behave in such a manner as Kemsley did on Tuesday night are people she surrounds herself with.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Camille Grammer weighed in on Dorit Kemsley’s behavior in a blog post to her fans and followers on Bravo TV earlier this week. In the post, Grammer expressed her shock and said that she has no interest in getting to know Kemlsey after experiencing her alcohol-fueled rant during Tuesday night’s show.

To see more of Camille Grammer and her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Lisa Vanderpump, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.