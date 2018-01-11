Gillian Anderson Quits ‘The X-Files,’ And ‘American Gods’ — Real Reason Revealed Behind Gillian’s Decision

The X-Files fans are going to be hit hard in the stomach as show’s star and fan favorite Gillian Anderson has officially confirmed her departure from the award-winning sci-fi show. Not only this, The Fall actress also talked about not reprising her role of Media in the second season of Starz’s American Gods.

Gillian Anderson told reporters at a set visit as part of Television Critics Association’s winter press tour that she is done with The X-Files and American Gods. The 49-years-old British actress revealed that she originally intended to sign on for the six-episode revival last year.

“I arrived at the decision before we did the previous six, but I was really curious. I felt that the previous six was going to be it. It was dipping our toe back in again… and getting to play these wonderful characters again.”

After spending more than two decades playing Dana Scully, many are wondering the reason behind Gillian’s decision to quit the award-winning show. Gillian told the reporters that there are a lot of things she would like to do in her life and playing the role of Dana has been an incredible opportunity for her.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

“I think as [series creator] Chris [Carter] has said himself, that short stack of episodes felt like we were learning how to walk again and that this season of 10 feels like the pace is up and we’re running,” she added.

As for American Gods, Gillian confirmed that she is walking away from American Gods after showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green quit following the feud with producers Fremantle over the season 2’s budget.

“I’m not doing any more American Gods. Bryan and Michael Green aren’t either, as has been announced.”

For quite some time, there have been reports that Gillian Anderson is planning to leave The X-Files for good and will not be returning as Dana Scully after The X-Files Season 11. Gillian herself confirmed with TV Insider that this is for the last time that she has decided to portray Dana Scully. The actress revealed that once the show is concluded, she has no intentions whatsoever to reprise the role she has been playing since 1993.

“I was a bit surprised by people’s [shocked] reaction to my announcement … because my understanding was that this was a single season.”

Many fans have been wondering about the future of The X-Files without Gillian Anderson. Show’s creator Chris Carter recently revealed that there will be no season 12 if Gillian is not present.

“I think if it were without Scully, I wouldn’t do it. That’s not my X-Files.”

Meanwhile, show’s lead star and Gillian’s co-star David Duchovny is happy either way. The Californication TV series star joked that he has tried to leave his character Fox Mulder for many times but failed.

The X-Files ran on Fox from 1993 to 2002 and returned for a six-episode tenth season in 2010. The X-Files Season 11, Episode 2, is titled “This” and will air on Fox on January 10.