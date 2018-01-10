Siggy Flicker Dishes On Life After Quitting ‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’

Siggy Flicker quit The Real Housewives of New Jersey after Season 8, and during a new interview, she’s opening up about moving on.

Weeks after confirming her exit from the Bravo TV series, Siggy Flicker claims her decision to leave the show after starring in a full-time role for just two years had nothing to do with the network or Andy Cohen. Flicker also said that she has nothing but love for her co-stars, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania.

As for what her post-reality television plans are, Siggy Flicker said that her husband, Michael Campanella, will soon be getting a lot more of her time.

“My husband lost a year of me. I spent 4 months filming the show and then another 4 months reliving it. We plan on spending one week a month in Boca at our second home,” Siggy Flicker explained during an interview with All About the Real Housewives on January 10.

As for her past experience on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Siggy Flicker told the outlet that exposing her life to the cameras is one thing but allowing her life to be placed in the hands of an editing team is another. As she explained, she is at her best when she is unedited and uncut.

Siggy Flicker also said that being on the Bravo reality series taught her a lot about friendship and her true friend, Dolores Catania. As for the rest of the cast, she also applauded Teresa Giudice, the longest-running cast member of the show, as one of the “strongest human beings” she has ever met.

In addition to her plans to spend time with her husband, Michael Campanella, Siggy Flicker said that she was planning to go on a trip to Israel to meet with the Prime Minister. As the former reality star reveals, she wants to educate people about the Holocaust and about those who risked their lives to save the victims of the Nazis.

To see more of Siggy Flicker and her co-stars, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Danielle Staub, don’t miss the remaining episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, which air on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.