‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Tease Graham’s Shocking Death, A Victim Of His Own Revenge

Graham has been causing trouble in Genoa City with his revenge mission to get Dina back and make the Abbotts pay. However, Young and the Restless spoilers tease that this is coming to an end eventually, likely in a shocking way. Graham should watch his back, as he may not get out of town alive.

This week on The Young and the Restless, courtroom proceedings will continue. In his opening statement, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) will recap Graham’s (Max Shippee) control over Dina (Marla Adams) and his schemes to get revenge against the Abbotts. Graham’s attorney, meanwhile, will ask Jack (Peter Bergman) tough questions during cross-examination and recall the horrible things Dina did while she is with them, which will enrage Jack.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland) will try to find evidence that will go against Graham, and their efforts will not be futile. Ashley will find Dina’s journal, which will reveal how Graham started to manipulate her. They gave it to Michael and submitted it as an evidence in the court. When Graham took the stand, he revealed shocking information — he is married to Dina. Whether that is true or just a scam has yet to be revealed on The Young and the Restless.

Saying that he and Dina are married could be just a part of Graham’s schemes, as The Young and the Restless tease that he is about to get dirtier than ever. However, he is not going to taste the final victory, and the odds will eventually be in favor of Jack and the Abbotts. The best way to bring the character’s end would be a shocking twist to keep the story interesting. The character’s redemption or slowly fading into the background is out of the question. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, it’s possible that a murder might take place. Perhaps Dina will unconsciously or intentionally commit the crime, and no one will think Graham does not deserve it. Spoilers tease that he should watch his back, so the danger is looming for him, thanks to his own dirty doing.

The Young and the Restless airs on weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.