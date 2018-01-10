Kate Middleton has been a constant reminder that looking stylish doesn’t necessarily mean constantly spending money on new clothes. The Duchess of Cambridge, who’s now pregnant with her third child, is known for repeating clothes on different occasion. The key is to go for classic pieces that outlasts trends and never goes out of style.

Middleton, who celebrated her 36th birthday on January 10, wore her favorite maternity dress when she visited the Reach Academy Feltham in west London. The blue and green floral number is by Seraphine, a brand that specializes on maternity clothes and has been a longtime favorite of the duchess.

According to People, the $85 dollar dress was previously worn by Middleton twice when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. She was spotted in an outing in January, 2015, wearing the exact same dress from the high street brand.

Throughout her three pregnancies, Kate Middleton’s maternity fashion has remained consistent, often featuring a knee-length dress and a matching dress coat.

The Duchess of Cambridge isn’t one to let a good outfit go to waste after a single use. She often rotates her clothes and wears them on different occasions. For instance, she first debuted a striking red Alexander McQueen dress in 2012. She wore it again in February, 2014, and December, 2015.

She also recycled a dark red coat from L.K. Bennett for four different public engagements. She first wore it in November, 2011, when she and Prince William visited a UNICEF emergency supply center. She sported it again in November, 2012, November, 2013, and February, 2016.

Kate Middleton wearing a Seraphine floral dress. Eddie Mulholland / Getty Images

Middleton also frequents dress coats when she’s pregnant. One favorite of hers is a blush pink Alexander McQueen coat, which she wore when she was pregnant with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Insider noted. In a more recent outing, she was spotted in this purple coat from Séraphine which she first wore in 2014 and again in 2017.

Kate Middleton wearing a Seraphine dress coat. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting third child in April. William and Kate are parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, who recently started nursery school at Willcocks Nursery School.