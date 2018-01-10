‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Updates Fans With New Family Photo, ‘Favorite’ Part About Relationship

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared another new family photo on Tuesday, along with her “favorite thing” about her relationship with Zach. Tori Roloff’s newest Instagram update caught the attention of over 85,000 of her followers who liked the photo with “cutest family ever” comments. Fans of the newlywed couple also noticed a funny quirk involving Zach and Jackson’s toes.

Tuesday’s photo shows the Little People, Big World family of three sitting together on the floor with hashtag #zandtpartyofthree. Baby Jackson is sitting in front of Zach and Tori with a “little smirk” and bare “little toes.” Tori Roloff shared the family photo to let fans know what her “favorite thing” is about her relationship with hubby Zach.

According to Tori in the photo’s caption, she is “just so opposite” from Zach, which In Touch Weekly wrote is Tori’s “favorite part” of their nearly eight-year relationship. In Touch Weekly also noted that Little People, Big World fans’ favorite thing about Zach and Tori’s relationship is that they seem to “appreciate each other.”

Another favorite thing that fans “love” about Zach and Tori’s relationship is their first-born son, Jackson Kyle Roloff. Jackson is soon to turn 8-months-old in a couple of days, and fans of the couple’s long-running TLC reality TV series, Little People, Big World, couldn’t get over how “adorable” Jackson is and how big he’s getting. Fans were also fixated on Zach and Jackson’s toes in Tori’s recent family photo.

Fans of Little People, Big World noted in the comments how baby Jackson is looking like mom Tori as he gets older, while other fan comments pointed out that Zach and Jackson’s “toes are doing the same thing.” Baby Jackson might have mom Tori’s looks, but he has picked up on at least one of dad Zach’s peculiar mannerisms — and fans were amused.

“Love those toes. Love the way both Dad and son are curling them the same.” “Omg look at Zach and Jackson’s toes basically doing the same thing! So cute!”

While “the toes got” several of the fans, other fans did acknowledge the point of Tori’s most recent family photo, saying that “opposites so attract” and that “opposites make the strongest marriages.” However, avid viewers of Little People, Big World don’t think that Zach and Tori Roloff “seem to be opposite” on the small screen and wonder if Tori was just being “sarcastic” in the photo’s caption.

The Inquisitr previously shared why Tori married Zach. Another “favorite thing” about Zach Roloff is that he’s not only a “great husband” but also a “great father,” according to Tori in another Instagram post from this past weekend. Tori captioned that photo of just Zach and Jackson lying on the floor side by side with #dwarfbutt, which fans think is the “cutest hashtag ever.”

Both Zach and Jackson have the same kind of dwarfism called achondroplasia dwarfism, which KidsHealth shares can cause bowed legs with intoeing of the feet. This common characteristic of achondroplasia dwarfism might explain why Zach and Jackson have their feet positioned the same in Tori’s family photo, but probably not why their toes are “curled up the same,” which fans think is “too cute.” Fans also want to know when Zach and Tori Roloff plan to “try for another bubba.”