‘Game Of Thrones’ Director Drops Major News About Jon Snow And Daenerys In Season 8

Games of Thrones sadly won’t return to HBO until 2019. Although we still have a few years to wait until to see how it all ends, Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor recently dished on the show’s two biggest characters: Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). What did Taylor reveal about Dany and Jon?

Taylor Drops Huge Game of Thrones Tease

According to Express, Taylor revealed that he always knew John and Dany were important characters and that they would last until the end. Given how many characters have died over the years, that’s saying a lot.

The director admitted that he realized Jon and Dany’s importance way back in Season 1 and that author George R.R. Martin always knew they would make it this far. Taylor, unfortunately, didn’t reveal anything about the upcoming season, though it is clear that Jon and Dany will play a major role moving forward. This doesn’t mean that the two, who finally hooked up last season, will end up happily ever after, but it is a promising start.

Harington Worried About The Final Season

While fans eagerly wait for the return of Game of Thrones, Express reports that Harington is a bit nervous about the finale. The actor recently opened up about the show’s climactic ending and admitted that fans might be disappointed with how everything plays out. Harington didn’t go into any specifics, but he did say that he and everyone else on the show are feeling the pressure to deliver like never before.

“I think there’s a certain pressure I’ve not felt before. Whereas before, every year there’s always been a bit of pressure, this season is one where we could easily let people down,” Harington shared. “Obviously, we don’t want to do that so we’re very much stepping up everyone’s game which is very apparent, at least to me.”

Harington Prepares For Life After GOT

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will be shorter than previous seasons and will feature six episodes. Harington has played the part of Jon Snow since Season 1, and we last saw him finally getting together with Daenerys.

In real life, Harington just announced his plans to wed his former Game of Thrones on-screen love, Rose Leslie. Leslie played Jon Snow’s romantic interest, Ygritte, until Season 4. The two are expected to tie the knot sometime this year.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's wedding will be THE place to spot #GoT castmembershttps://t.co/fvRj3blp02 — Suzy Kerr (@Suzy_Kerr) January 7, 2018

Brad Pitt Tries To Win GOT Auction

While fans will probably have mixed reactions to the final season, there is little doubt that it will be one of the most popular finales of the year. In fact, even celebrities are trying to get in on the action before it’s too late.

According to Vulture, Brad Pitt just tried to win an auction for the opportunity to watch an episode of HBO’s hit fantasy drama with Emilia Clarke. The auction started at around $20,000, but things quickly got out of hand once Pitt got involved. The actor’s final bid was an astounding $120,000, though an anonymous bidder won it all for a cool $160,000.

The final season of Game of Thrones is expected to premiere on HBO sometime in 2019.