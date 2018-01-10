Olivia Nova Update: Adult Star’s Family Devastated Over Her Sudden Death, Begs Fans’ Help To Pay For Funeral

Olivia Nova was found dead on Jan. 7 at the age of 20. She passed away so suddenly that the news shocked not just her family and friends, but fans as well.

Now, it was learned that the adult film star’s family cannot afford to shoulder her funeral expenses so they were forced to beg fans and friends for help. What’s more, Olivia Nova’s mom, Leslie, is also faced with the problem of retrieving her daughter’s body and bringing her home to Minnesota so she can be laid to rest.

According to Mirror Online, Connor Frye, a friend of Olivia’s family, said that the adult actress’ mom does not have the means to cover the travel and funeral expenses, especially now that the cost of such services have gone up.

In order to help out Leslie, concerned friends have set up a Go Fund Me to raise the needed cash for Olivia Nova’s memorial service and to pay for other expenses. In the page created by Jessica Anne, she relayed that Leslie must go to Las Vegas to bring her daughter home and collect her belongings including her dog, Rocko.

Apparently, this will entail a huge sum of money and they are hoping that the fund will help ease Olivia’s family’s burden. As of Jan. 10, the Go Fund Me campaign already raised $5,610 out of the $8,000 goal.

“As you can imagine, travel costs are adding up quickly in addition to the funeral expenses that no parent should have to ever endure,” Jessica Anne wrote on the fundraising page.

Olivia Nova’s real name is Lexi Rose Forte and the cause of her death is still unknown. Police are still investigating the tragedy and perhaps more details about her unexpected demise would be released very soon.

In any case, it was reported that Olivia died just days after updating her social media with a post that says she was alone on Christmas Day. She went on to say that because of this, she wanted someone to lift her spirits up.

This is not confirmed, but since she was obviously very lonely, some people were suspecting that she ended her own life by committing suicide.

Family of porn star Olivia Nova appeal for help to pay her funeral costs https://t.co/AhuNlEf2vX — Metro (@MetroUK) January 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Olivia Nova is the fourth adult film star to die in the last three months. The adult film industry already lost young talents including August Ames, Shyla Stylez, and Yuri Beltran.

Olivia Nova left behind her mother, Leslie, and two siblings — 17-year-old brother David and 7-year-old sister Macie.