Olivia Nova’s Cause Of Death: Coroner’s Office Says It May Take Weeks To Know What Killed Her

Olivia Nova’s cause of death continues to baffle those she left behind as a new report claims that the coroner’s office may take weeks before finally coming up with concrete details on how she died.

On January 7, the 20-year-old adult film actress’s lifeless body was found at her Las Vegas home, the Inquisitr reported previously. Her death was confirmed in a statement from her former agency, L.A. Direct Models.

“While only represented by Direct Models for a short period of time, we came to know Olivia as a beautiful girl with a very sweet and gentle personality,” LA Direct Models’ said.

While they had kind words for the deceased actress whose real name was Lexi Rose Forte, the agency were not able to reveal her cause of death and had provided little information about it, except for the fact that her family in Minnesota have been informed of her passing.

Now, a new update from Radar Online revealed more details on her death. Citing reports from law enforcers who responded to the scene, an unmoving Olivia Nova was found in her Clark County home in Las Vegas and was pronounced dead at around 12 p.m. on January 7, 2017.

Olivia Nova Dead: Adult Film Star Dies At 20 #Topbuzz https://t.co/6g9IMlHIP3 — Mark Givens (@fliznoyd66) January 9, 2018

Based on the report, the Clark County Coroner’s Office are still examining her remains and the scene to determine the actual manner and cause of death. Unfortunately, test results may take longer than her loved ones and fans had hoped for.

“Test results usually take about 6-8 weeks,” a spokesperson for the coroner told the outlet.

Olivia Nova’s death shocked her family and friends, according to her pal Jennifer Severin who also hails from Minessota.

“She was a great person. We’re missing her. Everyone is in shock. We’re trying to piece this together.”

According to Newsweek, her bereaved family, which includes her mother, Leslie Forte, have also launched a GoFund Me campaign titled “Closure for Lexi Rose” with an $8,000 target.

“Leslie must now travel to Las Vegas to sort through and pack Lexi’s belongings, retrieve Lexi’s beloved dog, Rocko, and finally, bring Lexi back home to Minnesota,” the campaign description stated.

“We are asking that friends and loved ones of Lexi rally together to support her family during this time of need whether it be by prayer, good vibes or a monetary donation.”

According to the GoFund Me campaign, the money gathered will cover travel expenses from Minnesota to Las Vegas and vice versa. It will also be used to pay for expenses for her funeral that is expected to happen sometime next week.

However, closure appears to be the last thing that the adult film industry would have as Olivia Nova’s death marks the third since August Ames allegedly committed suicide in December. She is also the fourth actress to die in three months after retired adult film star Shyla Stylez passed away in her sleep at the age of 35 in November while Yuri Luv’s death from drug overdose was reported on December 15.

After being asked by Newsweek whether she believed that her daughter had died in a similar manner as her colleagues, she explained that Olivia wouldn’t have overdosed or killed herself. Still, some people think of it as a possibility, especially since those in the industry are faced with more stress from criticism that can cause trauma and depression to many of them.