It’s no secret that the Trump administration is into optics, appearances, and the way things look on the outside and that is why they have hired a full-time Trump White House makeup artist to make sure the communications staff (primarily Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway) looks up to snuff. Ironically it was Anthony Scaramucci who made the call that the communications staff could use a little help, and so a Trump White House makeup artist/stylist was hired, paid for with taxpayer money.

It Was Anthony Scaramucci That Suggested A White House Staff Makeup Artist

The Cut reported that Anthony Scaramucci gave Katie Price, who ran a bridal business called NOVAbelles out of Northern Virginia, a shout-out on CNN suggesting that Sarah Huckabee Sanders needed to hire her.

“The only thing I ask Sarah — Sarah, if you’re watching, I loved the hair and makeup person we had on Friday, so I’d like to continue to use the hair and makeup person.”

So Katie Price was given her own desk in the Trump White House press office where she needs to be on call for hair, makeup and styling emergencies. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that hiring Katie Price for hair and makeup has made her life easier because before she was paying a Trump White House makeup artist and stylist out of pocket.

“She’s definitely made my life easier.”

For the record, Price said she had only done Sean Spicer’s makeup once as he usually applied his own makeup before White House press conferences.

The White House Makeup Artist And Stylist Works With Sarah Huckabee Sanders And Press Staff

Politico said that before working full-time at the White House, Katie Price did freelance styling for some networks in addition to working with Virginia brides. Price said she primarily did work for CNN and Russia Today. The Trump White House made it clear that even though Price’s hair, makeup, and styling skills are available to any on-camera staff, she doesn’t work with any members of the Trump family who each have their own team for which they are said to pay out of pocket.

Melania Trump’s spokesperson confirmed that Melania Trump is styled by her longterm makeup artist. A White House source said that at this time Price works with Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway in addition to minor communications staff.

“Price most often works with the communications team, including Raj Shah, Mercedes Schlapp, and Hogan Gidley. She has glossed up the vice president on at least one occasion.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that Katie Price is a great addition to the communications staff.

“Katie is a great addition to the team. It’s a combination of her talent and her support of what we’re doing. You don’t want someone who doesn’t support what we’re doing or want to be here.”

Many In The Know Say That A White House Stylist And Makeup Artist Are Necessary

But Refinery29 said that some people took the on-air suggestion from Scaramucci that Sarah Huckabee Sanders should call a stylist and makeup artist as sexist and demeaning. When asked if he intended to criticize Sanders’ appearance, Scaramucci said no, and that a great stylist is a beautiful thing.

“For the record, I was referring to my hair and makeup and the fact that I like the makeup artist. I need all the help I can get! #humor.”

But while nobody would argue that a stylist and hair and makeup person isn’t amazing, should the taxpayers be paying for it? Anita McBride, a former chief of staff to First Lady Laura Bush and a former director of White House personnel during the Reagan and H.W. Bush presidencies said that an administration would have to determine whether the services of a stylist and makeup artist are necessary.

But Should Taxpayers Pay For A White House Makeup Artist And Stylist For Sanders And Staff?

“You have to ask if it’s a taxpayer-funded need if it’s a legitimate function, and look at it through the lens of essential versus non-essential personnel.”

But McBride added that in this day and age of the never-ending news cycle, it must be rough to have to be in front of the camera at a moment’s notice.

“I don’t envy anyone who has to be on camera there now. It is constant scrutiny.”