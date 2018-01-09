WWE Rumors: ‘Raw’ Superstar Samoa Joe Suffers Legitimate Injury, Latest Update On Status

According to the latest WWE rumors, Samoa Joe was believed to have suffered a legit injury during WWE Raw on Monday night. The injury has now been confirmed by multiple sources including the WWE with an indication that it will require some time away from the ring. Based on that news, it means Joe will be out of action for at least one major event in January. Now it has fans concerned that he may miss the Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view, which would be a major blow to his latest run. Here’s the latest on the Samoa Joe injury he suffered on Monday night and what he’ll miss out on.

The WWE.com posted a report on their website today indicating that Joe had suffered the injury in his right foot while competing against Rhyno on Monday’s Raw. A report from PWInsider has confirmed that Samoa Joe has a legitimate injury which will keep him away from the upcoming Mixed Match Challenge. Joe was apparently voted in as the Raw superstar who would team up with women’s superstar Bayley. However, Kurt Angle and WWE posted an announcement on Twitter that the “Samoan Bulldozer” won’t be able to compete in the tournament due to his injury situation.

A statement was provided by WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann about the injury on WWE.com.

“During his match, [Samoa Joe] felt a pop at the bottom of his [right] foot. We took a look and believe he has a plantar fascia rupture, which is a thick tissue rupture under the foot. We will get an MRI to confirm. Treatment includes a period of immobilization in a boot with crutches and platelet-rich plasma injections.”

As mentioned by Sportskeeda‘s Harry Kettle, the injury was confirmed as a real one and not a work but there’s yet to be any report exactly on how serious the injury is. It seems serious enough to prevent Joe from competing in a tournament which could have had him working in several matches this month. So far, there’s no word on whether or not this could cost him an appearance in the Royal Rumble 2018 match. Joe has never appeared in the Rumble match since his arrival to the main roster.

Due to Joe’s absence for the upcoming Mixed Match Challenge, Bayley will be partnered with Elias for the tournament. That begins on January 16th at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on Facebook Watch. The Royal Rumble is scheduled for Sunday, January 28th, and fans are hoping to hear Joe’s theme music hit as one of this year’s entrants.