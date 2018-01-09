Meghan Markle has deleted all of her social media accounts, pushing her one step closer to becoming a member of the royal family — officially.

As she is 130 days away from marrying Prince Harry, Markle has gotten rid of both Instagram and Twitter, and will no longer be sharing posts on either site. While this deletion shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone (Prince William, Prince Harry, nor Kate Middleton have their own social media accounts), it’s a big move. Of course, there was no explanation as to why Markle deleted her accounts, nor was there any sort of official announcement, but the move seems pretty self-explanatory.

Not long after she and Prince Harry got serious, Markle decided to end her lifestyle blog, The Tig. Now, about two months after getting engaged (Harry proposed in November despite the two not announcing their engagement until last month), Markle has gone completely dark on the internet. Not to worry, royal watchers, there are plenty of media outlets that will keep you abreast of Markle’s every move — she just won’t be controlling her own social destiny anymore.

Markle, who is known for her role on Suits, is used to being in the spotlight and has used social media to promote her brand. Now, as a soon-to-be member of the royal family, she won’t have to depend on Instagram and Twitter to reach out to the world. In some ways, it’s refreshing, but in others, it certainly feels like the end of an era. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry are all represented on social media by an official Kensington Palace account. Meghan Markle has already been in some of the more recent posts that have been uploaded by that account, and her appearances there will become more frequent, especially as the royal wedding nears.

Markle and her prince are set to tie the knot on May 19, 2018. The couple is excited for their upcoming nuptials and have been busy planning their special day — which is fast approaching. Their wedding will be televised, not unlike the wedding of Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his now-wife, Kate Middleton.