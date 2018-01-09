Camille Grammer Is Definitely Not Dating Yolanda Hadid’s Ex-Husband, Despite What Is Being Said On Twitter

Camille Grammer may be dating a Malibu-based silver fox named David, but the man she will soon marry is not David Foster.

While the majority of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans well know that Camille Grammer is currently engaged to attorney David C. Meyer, a recent rumor on Twitter suggested that the man she’s been sharing photos with for the past several months is actually the ex-husband of her former co-star, Yolanda Hadid.

On Twitter, after Camille Grammer teased fans of “s**t” hitting the fan during the January 9 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, one woman questioned the reality star and mother of two about an alleged relationship with music producer David Foster, who is currently involved in a romance with actress and American Idol contestant Katharine McPhee.

“Is it going to hit the fan because you’re dating/sleeping with David Foster?” the woman asked.

“Look closely he is not [David Foster],” Camille Grammer tweeted. “So silly.”

During tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Camille Grammer will be seen attending a cast dinner date with her fiancé, David C. Meyer, but for some reason, fans have suspected that Grammer is actually dating David Foster. That said, Grammer is completely dedicated to Meyer and preparing to marry him after becoming engaged at the end of last year.

As for Camille Grammer’s actual relationship with David Foster, it is hard to say if the two are anything more than former reality co-stars.

As fans may recall, Camille Grammer first announced her engagement to David C. Meyer on social media months ago. At the time, she posted an image of herself wearing her engagement ring on Instagram after telling fans about the engagement on Twitter. Since then, the couple has been spending tons of time with one another in Los Angeles and recently celebrated the holidays with her daughter, Mason, in Hawaii.

To see more of Camille Grammer and her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Lisa Vanderpump, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.