WWE News: ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ Most Eliminations Odds For Superstars Released

The WWE Royal Rumble 2018 match will present the potential for history to be made with eliminations playing a part on a superstar’s career records. While it will be the first time the women compete in this sort of match, for the male superstars, this match has spanned decades. No superstar has racked up more eliminations than “The Big Red Machine” Kane in the match. However, there are a few superstars receiving top odds to score the most eliminations in this year’s match.

The Paddy Power Irish sportsbook has released their WWE odds for which superstars that could be in the Royal Rumble match may have the highest total eliminations. Right now, a guy who is booked to appear in a different match, Braun Strowman, leads the way. He has odds of 5 to 4 followed by Roman Reigns at 6 to 4, and Samoa Joe at 9 to 2. John Cena is fourth with 6 to 1 odds, followed by “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin at 10 to 1 odds. Others in the top 10 include Jinder Mahal (12/1), AJ Styles (14/1) and four superstars tied with 16 to 1 odds. They are Dolph Ziggler, Bray Wyatt, Triple H, and Rusev.

Braun Strowman has the top odds to rack up the most eliminations in the 2018 ‘Royal Rumble’ match. WWE

As of right now, Kane holds the record for most overall eliminations in the Rumble match spanning his various appearances. This could be Kane’s last participating in the PPV too for his career. “The Big Red Machine” is booked with Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar for the Triple Threat Universal title match as of this report, but could also be a participant in the match. Kane does not currently have odds to get the most eliminations this year, though. However, he is on the sportsbook’s odds to potentially make an “in-ring appearance” along with other superstars such as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and even Hulk Hogan.

Most Royal Rumble Eliminations Odds

Braun Strowman 5/4

Roman Reigns 6/4

Samoa Joe 9/2

John Cena 6/1

Baron Corbin 10/1

Jinder Mahal 12/1

AJ Styles 14/1

Dolph Ziggler 16/1

Bray Wyatt 16/1

Triple H 16/1

Rusev 16/1

Any number of the superstars listed above are viable options for the most eliminations, although WWE could also give that to a random superstar not listed above. Others receiving odds are Shinsuke Nakamura (20/1), Seth Rollins (20/1), The Undertaker (20/1), Bobby Roode (25/1), and Big Cass (35/1). Of those mentioned, Rollins hasn’t participated in a Rumble match in several years now.

His Shield brother Roman Reigns has the record for most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble match with 12, although Kane’s 11 is second to that. The only other “active: superstar near to either of those superstars’ totals are John Cena, The Undertaker, and Braun Strowman, who have each recorded seven total eliminations in a Royal Rumble match.

The latest edition of the WWE’s Royal Rumble will take place on Sunday, January 28, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with coverage available via the WWE Network.