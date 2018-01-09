Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s ‘Tomboy’ Shiloh Jolie-Pitt In ‘Horrific’ Accident: Maddox Takes Charge [Rumors]

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children have become increasingly familiar through the years, photographed with both parents prior to the split. Most recently, Jolie has been stepping out on the red carpet with one or more of the kids, and her oldest biological child, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, has continued in her style preference of choosing clothes that resemble her brothers.

As the Inquisitr reported, Shiloh has been called the “tomboy of the family.” Angelina was candid in an interview several years ago about the now-11-year-old’s preference for sporting “boys’ everything” and desire to “to be a boy.” Jolie stated at the time that Shiloh “thinks she is one of the brothers,” while Brad Pitt once revealed that when she was very young, Shiloh preferred being called John to her birth name.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Looks ‘Glum’ With Arm In Sling

The family’s alleged “tomboy” has now taken the spotlight again, but this time it’s not for her style. Instead, Radar Online reported that Angelina Jolie’s and Brad Pitt’s daughter was in a “horrific” accident, breaking her collarbone. Shiloh was seen looking “glum” after the scary incident, according to the media outlet.

The injury to Angelina’s and Brad’s oldest biological child reportedly occurred during the recent holiday season. The family was enjoying a vacation in Lake Tahoe when Shiloh suffered the bad break.

Now on the road to recovery, Pitt’s and Jolie’s daughter was recently seen stepping out in Los Feliz, California. Shiloh’s left arm was protected by a sling. In addition to Angelina, the little girl was accompanied by one of her brothers, 9-year-old Knox. Knox’s twin sister, Vivienne, was not seen. Jolie and her children appeared to be on a shopping expedition just days after Shiloh’s scary accident.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Injury Occurs While Snowboarding

Us Weekly also reported that Brad’s and Angelina’s tomboy child had broken her collarbone. The family went through a similar experience with a child getting injured on vacation in 2015, when Jolie’s and Pitt’s son Pax broke his leg skiing during a visit to Thailand.

“Shiloh flew home with hospital discharge papers in her backpack. The 11-year-old suffered a broken collarbone on December 29 during a family getaway to Lake Tahoe.”

A broken collarbone ranks as one of the most frequently occurring sports injuries for teens and kids. “Hard falls” are known to be a common cause.

But while some media outlets reported that Shiloh suffered a broken collarbone, People magazine quoted an insider’s statement that the 11-year-old “broke her arm while snowboarding.” The accident occurred in December, and Shiloh is feeling “fine,” added the source.

“[Angelina Jolie] was very grateful to the team who helped her,” said the insider.

Maddox Stays Home With Shiloh As Angelina Jolie Crosses Paths With Jennifer Aniston

Shiloh has frequently been accompanying Angelina to red carpet events. But with her arm in a sling, the 11-year-old stayed at home when Jolie went to the Golden Globes on Sunday. As the Inquisitr reported, one of the highlights of the Golden Globes for many was watching wide-eyed Dakota Johnson staring at Brad Pitt’s estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, reacting to Pitt’s former wife, Jennifer Aniston, as Jen took the stage.

Maddox also has often been seen with Jolie on the red carpet. But an insider told Hollywood Life that there was a special and very sweet reason why 14-year-old Pax accompanied Angelina rather than 16-year-old Maddox.

“Maddox is ‘the man of the house,’ so he was caring for Shiloh!”

The source shared that Maddox sees himself as the “caretaker.” He also would rather stay home and tend his little sister than pose on the red carpet. In contrast, Pax reportedly enjoys getting dressed in black tie and walking the red carpet.

“[Pax is] much more naturally sociable and comfortable in the spotlight than his brother,” added the insider.

The source also revealed that Maddox has a more serious view of life, following in Angelina Jolie’s footsteps with his “great passion for philanthropy and human rights.” As a result, rather than see all the glitz of the Golden Globes with Angelina, he reportedly was happy to stay home and watch the younger kids.

“He’s really stepped up to the plate and loves to take some of the pressure of looking after the younger kids off of the shoulders of his mom,” added the insider.

As for how Jolie might feel about the role that Maddox has assumed, she has emphasized that she does not believe in forcing children to take on roles in which they don’t feel comfortable. As the Inquisitr reported, Angelina has earned praise for accepting Shiloh’s fondness for wearing boy’s clothes, calling the now-11-year-old’s style “fascinating.”

Jolie has stated that she will not “force” any of her children to “be something they are not.” Pushing kids in directions that they don’t want to go constitutes “bad parenting,” she has stated.