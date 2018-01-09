Final ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Debuts After Kendrick Lamar’s College Football Halftime Show

The final trailer for Marvel Studios’ upcoming standalone movie Black Panther was officially released right after Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night. Lamar’s halftime musical number was held outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium at the nearby Centennial Olympic Park. The 9-minute set included a medley of Lamar’s greatest hits, including “Humble,” “Element,” and “DNA.”

The award-winning rapper previously revealed through an announcement last week that he had actually been working with his record label, Top Dawg Entertainment, to produce the soundtrack for Black Panther. The Compton-born rapper mentioned that he will be working on the project with his record label’s chief executive officer, Anthony Tiffith. The upcoming movie’s soundtrack was also revealed to feature Lamar’s newly released single, “All the Stars.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is currently one the most anticipated standalone films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have been looking forward to seeing more of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman’s appearance as the titular character in Captain America: Civil War. Based on the recently released trailer, the film will mainly be focusing on T’Challa’s (aka Black Panther) struggle to take his rightful place as the king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda. The isolated kingdom is described to be the most technologically advanced nation in the world and is the main source for the meteoric ore Vibranium.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

T’Challa returns to his homeland following the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, to fulfill his royal duties and to become the new Black Panther. However, as the rightful heir to the throne, T’Challa must first prove himself worthy to become the protector of his people by saving the world from the those who would use his nation’s technology to destroy it.

The new trailer showcases a number of never-before-seen clips spliced together with scenes from previously released trailers. This includes a number of brand new action-packed fight sequences between Boseman’s character and his formidable enemies, namely Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger and Andy Serkis’ Ulysses Klaue. The Ryan Coogler-directed superhero movie also stars a number of big name actors and actresses, including Martin Freeman, Lupita Nyong’o, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, and Angela Bassett. Black Panther is set to hit theaters on February 16, with tickets now available for pre-order.