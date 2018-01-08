Bam Margera Arrested For DUI After Vowing Sobriety

Bam Margera has been around for over a decade. Made famous for his part in Jackass, and then, Viva La Bam, the reality star hasn’t had an easy couple of years. Margera has admitted to battling many demons in his life. Alcoholism has been a big battle for the star, especially after the death of his close friend, Ryan Dunn, in 2011. His death was related to drunk driving, which is something that has stuck with Bam Margera for the last several years.

Yesterday, Bam Margera found himself in some serious legal trouble. He reportedly approached California Highway Patrol officers and spoke with them while they had someone else pulled over. Margera had allegedly been drinking, prompting the officers to request he pull over and take a sobriety test. According to TMZ, Bam Margera was arrested for DUI but was released on a $15,000 bond. That number is higher than the usual bond, but the reason why is unknown. Margera is due back in court in February.

Back in 2016, The Viva La Bam star opened up about his life and how things have affected him. He admitted to drinking to numb the pain of his friend’s death. While this DUI is the first for the star, Margera’s relationship with alcohol is widely known. It was also revealed that the reality star had battled an eating disorder as well. There has been some talk about Bam Margera embracing sobriety, but that has gone out the window. Right now, no one is commenting on the incident that happened yesterday.

Rumors have been circulating that Bam Margera may be joining the first edition of Celebrity Big Brother in the US. The official cast list has not been released, but his name was on the shortlist, and almost every other list that has been tossed around social media. This could be a big deal for him, but with pending DUI charges, things may be affected going forward.

Back in December, Bam Margera welcomed a son with his wife. The two seemed to be in a good place, and everyone was under the impression sobriety was still on his mind. It is unclear whether or not Margera will seek treatment at this point, especially now that legal issues have crept up on him. Alcoholism has had a hold on his life for years, and now, Bam Margera will have to tackle it.