‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ Cast, Start Date And More Revealed

The fans have been waiting but the cast of The Bachelor Winter Games is finally here. EW shared the details about the cast and what fans can expect from the new show. This will be a brand new show that the viewers haven’t seen before with past contestants from the show.

The Bachelor Winter Games will start airing on February 13, 2018, on ABC. There will be 14 contestants on the show and they are from various countries. It will be a competition, but of course, there is also the chance that they will find love the way that people did on the show Bachelor Pad when it was on.

Of course, Chris Harrison will be back to host again. This show only has four episodes, though. It will be a quick show that the fans are going to love and will be going on at the same time as the Winter Olympics. It will be held at a Vermont resort. Trista and Ryan Sutter aren’t competing, but they will be there as grand marshalls. Trista was the first Bachelorette ever and is still married to the winner, Ryan Sutter, and they have two children together. Ruthie Collins will perform on the show. SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm and KABC sports anchor Ashley Brewer will also be there helping.

There will be some guest appearances that you don’t want to miss. The cast is going to be a bit crazy because several people are not from the USA, so everyone won’t know who they are but will learn to love them. The women from the USA are Ashley I., 29, Clare, 36, and Lesley, 30. The USA men are Ben Higgins, Eric, Jamey, Josiah, Luke, and

Michael, 37. They will also throw in five international men and nine international men. It will be interesting to see all of them together and see if anyone can find love. It could also set them up for being great on the cast of Bachelor in Paradise.

Reality Steve also went to Twitter and shared that two people from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of the show will be on there. He says that Bibiana & Lauren G will be joining as well.

Winter just got a lot hotter. The cast of The Bachelor: Winter Games has been revealed. https://t.co/wS4si6bAob pic.twitter.com/y2yvN4TYjK — E! News (@enews) January 8, 2018

Don’t miss The Bachelor Winter Games when it starts airing in February on ABC. This show will kick off on February 13, 2018.