Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston Cross Paths At Golden Globes: Dakota Johnson’s 50 Shades Of Reaction

When news broke that Brad Pitt’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and in-the-process-of-being-divorced wife Angelina Jolie would both attend the 2018 Golden Globes, speculation soared about what could occur. Would Brad be there and attempt to get the women from his past to make peace in the present? Would Jolie and Aniston pointedly ignore each other, or perhaps even plan ahead to steal the Golden Globes spotlight by exchanging air kisses?

While everyone wanted to watch, it was Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson who displayed 50 shades of reactions in checking out what Angelina and Jennifer did when their paths crossed at the Golden Globes. Elle pointed out that it’s been more than 12 years since Aniston and Pitt divorced, making the drama over Jennifer and Angelina meeting seem exaggerated in some ways.

Dakota Johnson Sat At Angelina Jolie’s Table, Perfectly Situated To Compare Jolie And Jennifer Aniston

However, given all those reports about Jen and Brad reuniting and rekindling their romance recently, the excitement was understandable. Aniston and Angie were in the same room at the Netflix after-party as well as the Golden Globes, giving observers two chances to check out what happened. Elle noted that the temptation to observe Brad Pitt’s exes was real.

“Last night, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie were in the same room at the Golden Globes and the Netflix after party. Just like in real life when you run into a (now almost) ex of your ex, it’s still a moment that makes everyone [stare].”

While it may not have been a moment suited to an official commentary from the Golden Globes announcer, Dakota Johnson represented everyone who wanted to see how Jennifer and Angelina responded to each other. Fortunately, Dakota had the perfect position, seated at the same table as Jolie when Aniston took the stage. Social media lit up when Johnson was seen gawking.

Twitter Goes Wild Over Dakota Johnson’s 50 Shades Of Glorious Reactions

Twitter users cheered for Dakota’s decision to stare wide-eyed at Angelina to observe her reaction to Jennifer. One Twitter user contended that anyone who couldn’t relate was fibbing.

“You’re lying if you can’t relate to Dakota staring at Angelina’s face for a reaction to Jennifer being on stage.”

Johnson has become known for her honesty and humor. She famously threw shade at her mom, Melanie Griffith, by revealing that Melanie didn’t watch her daughter in the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie, Glamour reports. Dakota giggled about a wardrobe malfunction during an awards ceremony, noting to the audience that most people there had already seen her “boobs.”

Dakota Johnson had 50 shades of glorious reactions to Angelina Jolie crossing paths with Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globes. Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP Images

Therefore, when it came to the celebrity with the biggest public reaction to Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston crossing paths, it wasn’t a surprise that Johnson was the winner.

Angelina Jolie’s Reaction To Jennifer Aniston On Stage

When Jennifer Aniston presented her award, Johnson and Jolie actually had the same response. Dakota ignored Jennifer in order to keep her eyes focused on Angelina. Jolie seemed to be ignoring the entire show.

“During Jennifer Aniston’s on-stage appearance—she was presenting an award—Johnson kept her focus squarely on Jolie, who seemed to not be paying attention to the show at all.”

Despite the years that have passed since Brad Pitt split from Jennifer, rumors continue to swirl about a feud involving Aniston and Jolie. It’s thought that Dakota’s interest was sparked by those feud rumors.

Dakota Johnson Watching Angelina Jolie Not-Watching Jennifer Aniston Is Perfect https://t.co/WNYqCxOiXZ pic.twitter.com/BO6Dlp3PfA — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) January 8, 2018

Intrigue also has never really died over whether Brad was unfaithful to Jennifer during their marriage. Pitt began dating Jolie soon after his split from Aniston, sparking those rumors that Brad cheated on Jennifer.

Dakota’s apparent interest in catching up with the latest developments in the alleged feud between Aniston and Jolie resulted in her Golden Globes caught-in-the-act observance of Angelina. However, for some viewers, it was Johnson rather than Angelina or Jennifer who stole the spotlight.