Twitter Not Banning Donald Trump, Explains How World Leaders Get A Pass For Their ‘Outsized Impact On Society’

Twitter is not going to ban Donald Trump and other world leaders anytime soon even after the company received requests that the 45th President of the United States be banned from using the microblogging platform.

In a statement released on Friday, the company has made it clear that Trump and his infamous Twitter posts won’t be going anywhere anytime soon because of his “outsized impact on society.”

“There’s been a lot of discussion about political figures and world leaders on Twitter, and we want to share our stance,” the statement began.

“Twitter is here to serve and help advance the global, public conversation. Elected world leaders play a critical role in that conversation because of their outsized impact on our society.”

Furthermore, the company explained that preventing a world leader from using the microblogging platform would be detrimental to information dissemination and would also impede “necessary discussions around their words and actions.”

While the company did not named the 71-year-old American leader, it was clear that the statement was made in response to pressure from users who want Trump to be banned from Twitter, Deadline reported.

Based on Twitter statements, they review world leaders’ posts and “enforce rules accordingly.”

“No one person’s account drives Twitter’s growth, or influences these decisions. We work hard to remain unbiased with the public interest in mind,” the company said.

However, people, particularly Twitter users, are not convinced that this is the case as some posted their discontent at how the company handles Donald Trump and his microblogging antics in comparison to how it treats other people’s posts.

Sorry, Twitter, there is no universe in which it makes sense for your platform to operate with two distinct Terms of Service, one for Trump and one for basically everyone else.https://t.co/pmbvzXO2a1 — Jesse Stommel (@Jessifer) January 5, 2018

Another even revealed a possible agenda behind Twitter’s decision not to ban Trump.

Let’s be honest, the real reason Twitter doesn’t ban Donald Trump is cuz of the heavy traffic he brings them. I’d appreciate it if they just stayed silent instead of giving us some PR Bullsh*t — Mr. Movie Guy (@Mr_MovieGuy) January 7, 2018

People have demanded the POTUS to be banned from the microblogging platform for several reasons, including endangering the country. At some point, some even started to rally for Trump to be disallowed from using the social media for his banter about North Korea.

@marjscar I'm calling on Twitter's Board to #BanTrump for violating security policies. Take action or be complicit! https://t.co/UFfUDMTKTW — Meredith Craig (@meredithcraigde) January 5, 2018

According to Deadline, activist group Color of Change also started a petition to ban him from the platform after he allegedly “publicly escalated an already dangerous conflict with a foreign adversary over a social media platform.”

How long will @Twitter CEO, @jack let Donald Trump get away with abusive and dangerous behavior that the average user would be banned for–like threatening nuclear war? #KickTrumpOffTwitter https://t.co/EHbzixpxZW pic.twitter.com/755TgvsyGh — ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) January 3, 2018

“Instead of suspending his account the first time Trump used it to threaten a foreign adversary, Jack Dorsey let Donald Trump get away with abusive and dangerous behavior that the average user would be banned for,” the group wrote in the petition.

“Donald Trump went onto Twitter and embarrassed himself and everyone else by using it to threaten a nuclear war while being juvenile instead of using experts and diplomats at the State Department. Enough is enough!”

Still, there are those who do not want Donald Trump’s Twitter posts to stop if only to convince more people of his “incompetence.”

Dear Twitter:

Please do not ban Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump from using Twitter. There are tens of millions of people who wake up each day anxious to see the new ways he can prove his incompetence, lack of intellect, and lack of fitness for the office.

Sincerely,

All of us — bobby g (@GahoolsG) January 6, 2018

Based on an opinion piece from Libertarianism, Trump’s posts, most especially his threats of violence, should be treated like any other threats of violence despite his position. The outlet further condemned Twitter’s update on their “Violence and Physical Harm” policy to exempt “military or government entities.”

In the policy update, Twitter bans threats of violence, including “wishing for serious physical harm, death, or disease to people or groups of people. However, the update also made exceptions for military, government, and select organizations from being sanctioned even if they make such threats.