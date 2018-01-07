A Duggar Family Insider Talks About The Alleged Feud Between Jim Bob Duggar And Ben Seewald

Rumors have been swirling for a long time that Ben Seewald and his father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar, don’t get along for one simple, yet hugely complex reason: they disagree on dogmatic principles. Both Ben and Jim Bob are extremely Christian and devoted to the Lord, yet they have a few differences that have apparently driven a wedge between them.

Ben has been defying some of the tenants of the Duggar family’s religion, which Jim Bob has apparently taken umbrage with. These include Ben supporting more “liberal” causes like the Black Lives Matter movement and not stating that all members of the LGBTQ population are going to hell. Ben’s brother-in-laws, Derick Dillard and Jeremy Vuolo, however, have that covered, as both have been outspoken against the LGBTQ population.

Jim Bob evidently is also not super happy with Ben’s Calvinist beliefs, which state that our life path and whether or not someone is saved from Hell are predestined. According to Jim Bob Duggar, this is totally false, but he is having to put aside his contempt for Ben’s belief for the sake of unity.

According to a source close to the Duggar family, Jim Bob Duggar and Ben Seewald have worked to make sure that their differences don’t get between them so that they can maintain a united front.

The insider also stated that despite the differences, Ben remains close with the family and with Jim Bob and the pair try not to let their issues show.

There have also been rumors of a feud between Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard and her sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo. Although not confirmed, as the insider states the Duggar family likes to present a united front to the public and not show any discord.

The rumors of the feud between Jill and Jinger gained traction after it was discovered the sisters don’t follow one another on social media. Jeremy, Jinger’s husband, also spoke out against “false missionaries,” and some think he was throwing shade at Jill and Derick as they have been missionaries who have not been involved officially in a church.